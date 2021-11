Venus Williams gave us a nostalgic moment at the King Richard movie premiere with her iconic braids and beads her and her sister wore on the tennis courts as little girls. The iconic style is what set them apart from other pro tennis players at the time the rest. and her would wear on the courts as little girls. The beaded look created by Nikki Nelms perfectly framed her face while the silver, black and clear beads match her silver gown. The back of her hair was up in a high bun. The braids made Black girl history as they played a crucial role in the lives of young girls and refreshing to see on national TV at the time. Williams went to Instagram to talk about why her and her sister wore their braids and why she chose to rock them for the King Richard premiere.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO