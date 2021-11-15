ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What you need to know about the FBI email hack

By Vish Gain
Silicon Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hack on the FBI email portal for law enforcement sent fake emails warning of a made-up cyberattack. The FBI has blamed a “software misconfiguration” for a hack of its emailing system that saw at least 100,000 emails sent out through its domain on Friday (12 November). The security...

www.siliconrepublic.com



bleepingcomputer.com

FBI system hacked to email 'urgent' warning about fake cyberattacks

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) email servers were hacked to distribute spam email impersonating FBI warnings that the recipients' network was breached and data was stolen. The emails pretended to warn about a “sophisticated chain attack” from an advanced threat actor known, who they identify as Vinny Troia. Troia...
