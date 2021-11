After a pandemic induced hiatus in 2020 from their annual Holiday tours, the Montreal based Indie Pop band Stars has returned for December 2021 to play a short holiday tour. “The Together Tour” will take place between December 3 and December 12, and go through 5 different cities, with 2 shows in New York City. What makes this year’s holiday season tour different is that they will be playing songs from their upcoming 2022 album. The album does not yet have an announced title. It will be released under their label Last Gang Records. Along with these news songs, Stars will be playing fan favorites from any of their previous 8 albums.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO