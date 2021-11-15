ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Dept. Of Health To Begin Separate Count For COVID-19 Reinfections

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G39k4_0cwwnVUl00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 case counts are on the rise again, with infection rates, case totals, and hospitalizations up across the country.

Healthcare leaders are bracing for a possible post-Thanksgiving spike, including people who have been reinfected with the virus.

Now, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is changing how it will be counting cases to include those reinfected patients.

Starting Monay, the state’s health department will include COVID-19 reinfections as new cases when they release the case count.

Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. State leaders always had data on who was reinfected, but previous protocols only required initial cases to be posted. This change comes as health leaders better understand how the virus operates.

“It was a reasonable guess that people would be getting it only once. But now as we’ve seen, it’s much less like the measles and a lot more like diseases that tend to occur like influenza,” Dr. Randolph Peters said.

Now that reinfections will be publicly shared, doctors hope data will help them learn more about the virus and evaluate infection rates. Dr. Peters also says it will offer some insight into natural immunity.

Dr. Peters also pointed out that while COVID-19 numbers may fluctuate, the virus is still evolving and that as long as that happens, information and guidelines surrounding the virus will also change.

Comments / 12

Guest
5d ago

A few months ago they claimed after recovering from covid a person would still test positive for several months after recovery! Gotta keep people in fear so they run out & get the shot!!

Reply
10
Sara Harper
5d ago

how about tracking people that got Covid after being fully vaccinated?Our numbers would skyrocket

Reply(1)
8
Mallissa Weaver
5d ago

How about research and tracking those who have had Covid and Natural Immunity!!

Reply(2)
9
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
International Business Times

30 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 In First Week Of November

At least 30 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 over the past week as the number of breakthrough cases continues to rise. Health officials in Massachusetts recorded 30 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, raising the state’s cumulative coronavirus deaths among the fully vaccinated to 468. The number of deaths represents 0.01% of the state’s inoculated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dept#Health Department#Pennsylvania Dept#Kdka#Healthcare#Covid 19 Reinfections
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: New Health Order Requires Vaccines For All Public, Indoor Events Of 500+ People

DENVER (CBS4) – A new public health order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will require vaccinations at all public, indoor, unseated events of 500 people or more in the Denver metro area. The order applies to Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver and Jefferson counties. The new protocols will take effect Nov. 19, CDPHE said in a news release on Sunday. (credit: Getty Images) “I am grateful for the counties that are coordinating with the state to slow the spread of the virus. Large venues and local governments are part of the solution to ending the pandemic,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan,...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri health department is giving nursing homes a legal pathway to temporarily shut down if they face staffing shortages because of a new mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. An emergency rule published Friday from the state Department of Health and Senior Services would allow skilled nursing and intermediate care facilities to close for up to two years, if they are short staffed because of the vaccine requirement. They could then reopen without having to start the licensure process from scratch.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Weekly cases increase again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the state’s weekly total surpassed 30,000 for the first time since early October. As of Sunday, Nov. 14, ODH reports a total of 1,6004,488 (+3,628) cases, leading to 82,311 (+72) hospitalizations and 10,375 (+2) admissions into […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

COVID Transmission Level Among Kids In NH Schools Now Considered ‘Substantial’, According To DPH

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — The number of children in New Hampshire infected with COVID-19 in schools is the highest it has been since the pandemic started. The Department of Health calls the level of transmission among school-aged kids “substantial”. Parents like Cristin Chabot are appreciative to be in the know, even if these outbreaks seem to be popping up out of nowhere. “As a parent, I feel relieved that the school is letting us know when there are outbreaks,” Chabot said. “I find it odd that now, after all we’ve been through, that it’s the kids now being affected. And is it...
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Say Spike In COVID-19 Cases Includes First-Time Infections And Reinfections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania are on the rise again, including right here in our own backyard. Doctors say the spike includes both first-time infections and people who are getting reinfected with the virus. And as of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is counting reinfections in cumulative case counts. “We are seeing reports in Pa. and Allegheny County that cases are going up,” Internal Medicine Physician with Allegheny Health Network Dr. Marc Itskowitz said. Itskowitz said cases are going up all over southwestern Pennsylvania, and he’s attributing it to this. “We are seeing colder temperatures. People are moving indoors. Those factors...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio is becoming a hotspot for COVID

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — If we look back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know outbreaks happened at social gatherings, nursing homes or even prisons. Henry County Health Commissioner Joy Ermie said now the majority of cases are spread all over the community. But there isn't one definitive outbreak they can pinpoint.
OHIO STATE
WTVM

Columbus Health Dept. begins administering COVID vaccines to kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department started administering COVID vaccines to kids age five to 11 Monday afternoon. This comes after the CDC announced the okay last Tuesday. “I’m just so happy that this day has arrived and I hope a lot of parents will think about their...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 845 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 845 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the new cases, 641 are confirmed cases and 204 are probable. The two new deaths happened in November and both people were 65 or older. There have been 9,234 total hospitalizations and 143,372 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,422. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy