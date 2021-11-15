Redox flow battery with capacity retention of 99.98% per cycle

Ride to your heart’s content with the Yeti Cycles 160E carbon fiber eMTB. Equipped with a 630 Wh battery, it can attack any terrain with consistent power. Impressively, the remote charging port powers the battery in just 5 hours. Moreover, this carbon fiber eMTB features the brand’s new suspension platform to bring unprecedented speed and performance. In fact, this suspension system takes you farther and faster. Furthermore, the Yeti Cycles 160E features a 25 km/h maximum speed, elevating its performance and composure, even when you’re traveling fast. This bike’s suited towards adventurists, as its seat tube offers full travel dropper post compatibility to maximize agility. Finally, its internal wire management design provides a sleek finish. Overall, enjoy more speed and agility on the road with this bike.

BICYCLES ・ 5 DAYS AGO