Redox flow battery with capacity retention of 99.98% per cycle

By Emiliano Bellini
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from the South China University of Technology have built an aqueous redox flow battery with a positive electrolyte made of the electroactive organic molecule called TEMPO, which they describe as a chemical compound with easily reversed oxidation states and a high potential for energy. Also known by the...

