ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What Is Really Going On With The Global Energy Crisis?

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Bjag_0cwwk23800

The so called 'global energy crisis' that we continue to hear about is not an energy problem. It's a policy problem.

The U.S. now under the Biden administration wants us to go green. Green energy sounds good on paper, but the reality is while it is renewable, it is not reliable.

"Because of an ideological campaign against fossil fuels, not only by the Biden administration, but by their ideological allies in other countries" said Chuck DeVore of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, "What you're seeing is that oil and gas production is not rebounding, and that's why we're getting these rising prices, and I think it's going to get worse."

So basically, recapping where we are now, less than 10 months ago before he even had dinner after being sworn into office, President Biden broke out the pen to kill oil and gas production here in the U.S. for two reasons. One, to go green, and two, to attack the state of Texas.

"What's really amazing is that our nation went from an energy exporter for the first time in decades, really going back since the 1950's" DeVore told KTRH, "It was like overnight, we're now importing oil and gas again, and it's due to the Biden administration's policies."

We went from being a nation that was energy independent, with arguably the best economy we've ever had, to where we are now, begging OPEC for oil, while paying nearly $5 a gallon in gas, even though we have enough oil here in the state of Texas to supply the rest of the world, forever!

We continue to talk about the divide in our country? The true divide is this. One group of Americans worships the creator, while the other group worships the idol of creation. It's that simple.

So what is the solution? "The big picture solution is that certainly from the American standpoint" DeVore said, "America needs America's energy, and we need to fight back against the Biden administration and their allies."

As we've written about ad nauseam over the last several months, Biden's multi-trillion dollar 'Green New Deal' will be a really bad deal for the U.S.

There is plenty of energy for the world, and it is not doing any damage. Summer has always been hot, and winter is usually cold. Nothing new. The world runs on energy, and this is about seizing control from the people who produce it, mainly Texas.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 26

Highlander45
5d ago

its a political farce . its to charge more to the consumer so the politicians can pocket more of your money.

Reply
14
Bob Smith
5d ago

At the climate summit, Biden had 70 black SUVs full of admin support with him. I wonder if he knew what any of those gas guzzling Suburbans cost to fill up their tank???

Reply
3
sheep killer
5d ago

another money stealing opportunity for politicians and their families

Reply
11
Related
OilPrice.com

Europe's Energy Crisis To Worsen This Winter

Geopolitics ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum are several weeks away from a resumption of exploratory drilling offshore Cyprus, while French Total SA and Italian Eni are set to resume drilling in the same area in H1 2022. This drilling update coming from the Cypriot government prompted a retaliatory statement from Turkey, with Ankara - which contests waters in the area that overlap its continental shelf and fall offshore Turkish Cyprus - saying it would not be deterred from drilling nearby in contested waters. Statements like this will make investors in these Western drillers nervous, given a prior incident in 2018 when Turkish warships impeded Eni’s drillship from exploring. Following a historically shocking detente between Israel and the UAE last year, and the signing of agreements for major energy deals shortly afterward, one of the biggest Israeli-UAE deals is now being questioned. This week, Israel’s energy minister called for the cancellation of his country’s oil pipeline deal with UAE investors, citing environmental concerns. This reflects the uneasiness, particularly within Israel, and the political backlash is now being felt, which in turn could upset diplomatic progress. In retaliation for Poland’s harboring of “dissidents”, Belarus restricted flows through a Russian oil pipeline to Poland. There is also speculation that Belarus is “weaponizing” migrants positioned on the border attempting to enter…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Biden's overture to Asian oil consumers serves warning to OPEC+

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's push for a coordinated release of oil stockpiles serves as a warning to the OPEC+ production group that it should pump more oil to address concerns of high fuel prices in powerhouse economies like the United States, China and others. For weeks, the White...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CNN

Oil selloff intensifies on Covid fears and risk of US-China intervention

New York (CNN Business) — The oil market has gone from booming to busting, much to the relief of inflation-weary American drivers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. US crude tumbled to a fresh seven-week low on Friday, settling at $76.10 a barrel. The slide is good news for American drivers hurt by the seven-year high in gasoline prices — a crunch that has soured consumers' views on the US economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

It’s hailed as the clean energy of the future. But hydrogen produces ‘substantial’ emissions, study shows.

Hydrogen has been billed as the clean energy of the future by governments worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan. But a new study published in the journal Applied Energy found making hydrogen from fossil fuels produces “substantial” greenhouse gas emissions that are the driver of global warming, even with carbon capture technology — which captures carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere and pumps it underground.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Devore
Shore News Network

AOC Confuses Natural Gas For Oil In Video Explaining Why Pipelines Are Bad

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused a number of facts about fossil fuels in a video to her followers explaining why pipelines are bad for the country. The congresswoman mistakenly asserted that the Keystone XL and Line 3 pipelines were proposed to increase U.S. natural gas exports in the video she posted on her Instagram account Saturday. The two pipelines would transport crude oil, not natural gas, from Canada into the U.S. as an import, according to their operators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Falling crude production costs has Biden, environmental groups asking questions

The cost of producing oil has come down significantly this year as recent oil busts forced producers to become more efficient. The average Brent crude price at which a new oil well breaks even with production costs has dropped to around $47 a barrel, an 8 percent decline during the past year and 40 percent less than the break-even price of $82 a barrel in 2014, according to a new report from Norwegian energy research firm Rystad.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

OPEC member calls for calm after U.S. pressure to pump more oil

The UAE's energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei on Wednesday defended OPEC and its allies' decision not to increase oil supply. "I would encourage people to calm, trust us," Suhail al-Mazrouei told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on "Street Signs Europe." He said the EIA predicts that there will be an oil surplus in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

What 11 power company execs say about coal, Biden, renewables

Power companies are being battered by rising fuel and supply costs even with winds at their back heading into 2022 as billions of dollars roll out of Washington to spur energy infrastructure projects. “It’s not a gale-force wind, but it’s a little bit of momentum out there in the world...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#U S Oil Production#Americans
houstonpublicmedia.org

Energy Crisis and Supply Chain

The ongoing energy crisis in Europe and Asia seems to be going global. Professor Craig Pirrong with the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston says this is primed to impact an already strained world supply chain. “Europe and Asia are undergoing an energy crisis, with the prices...
HOUSTON, TX
OilPrice.com

Could An Energy Crunch Lead To A Worldwide Financial Crisis?

There is a case that can be made that the present day liquidity profile and reduced capital investment in upstream sources for new supplies of petroleum, match the similar scenario of the 2008-9 financial crisis. In recent times, and partially as a result of the global pandemic, huge infusions of cash have been pumped into the market to achieve a number of objectives. Commodities began an extreme pricing upswing last year as a result of this cash infusion and pent-up demand from the shut-down phase of the pandemic. As a result, not only are there strong parallels to 2008, but current conditions are even more exaggerated as we approach 2022, thanks to continued governmental and financial intervention in the markets. In this article, we will examine some of the key causes of the 2008 financial meltdown, and compare them against relevant data in the present day. We will then tie that to current data on petroleum supplies and production to make our final case about the likelihood of a severe global financial crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shale Making Too Much Money to Rescue Biden

U.S. oil explorers are making more money than at any time since the shale revolution began over a decade ago, according to Deloitte LLP. America’s right-leaning oil industry has little political will to help President Joe Biden lower energy prices by raising production. But there’s another reason why Texas wildcatters are refusing to help: the status quo is just so profitable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
456
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy