The USD edged lower against a number of its counterparts yesterday, sending some mixed signals with safe haven currencies like JPY and CHF being among the main gainers for the day. US stocks also tended to send mixed signals as worries in the market increased as the US Treasury Secretary Yellen repeated her warning that the US government may run out of money on the 15th of December and despite a temporary solution being found, uncertainty about the issue remains. As for financial releases, the construction data for October sent some mixed signals yesterday and today we note the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure and the Philly Fed Business Index for November. On the monetary front we note the speech of Chicago Fed President Evans and should he sound more hawkish we may see the USD getting some support.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO