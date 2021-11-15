ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

WIVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was facing a sentence of 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and is on his way home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped...

