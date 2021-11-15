ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

By Grant Peck, David Rising 
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the...

WTAJ

Migrants held at sea for weeks accuse Malta of rights breach

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Some 32 migrants who were held for weeks at sea on tourism boats chartered by the Maltese government during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic have filed a constitutional complaint in a Maltese court claiming their human rights were violated. The case, which had its first procedural hearing Thursday, was […]
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
kelo.com

Nicaragua decree demoting Vatican ambassador is retaliation for Church comments, say diplomats

ROME (Reuters) – A Nicaraguan presidential decree affecting the Holy See’s ambassador in the Central American country appears to be retaliation for comments made by the local Church leadership criticizing the government’s slide away from democracy, diplomats said on Friday. President Daniel Ortega’s decree this week stripped the Vatican’s ambassador...
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
Washington Post

Colombia police cadets dressed up as Nazis for a cultural event, drawing outrage and a presidential apology

Cadets at a Colombian police academy donned military uniforms of Germany’s Nazi era and displayed paraphernalia with swastika insignia during an international cultural exchange event, sparking widespread outrage that led the country’s leader to apologize. Colombian President Iván Duque condemned the incident at the Simón Bolívar Police School, writing on...
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
