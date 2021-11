NFTfi, a marketplace for non-fungible token (NFT) collateralised loans, has announced that it has raised a USD 5 million Series A funding round. The marketplace wants to accelerate its mission to build NFT-based financial infrastructure. The round was led by 1kx, an early-stage crypto fund specialised in scaling up decentralised token networks, and will allow NFTfi to grow its operations, marketing, and product development teams to keep up with demand. Other investors include Sound Ventures, Maven 11, Scalar Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and others.

