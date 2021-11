The Canadian dollar is drifting ahead of the North American session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2559, unchanged on the day. Canada will release October inflation reports later in the day. As is the case in the US, inflation is accelerating and has become a headache for the Bank of Canada. In September, headline inflation hit 4.4% y/y, its highest level since 2003. The BoC has signalled that it may raise rates around mid-2022, but the markets have priced in a hike for March of next year. If the CPI release beats expectations, the BoC will be under pressure to bring forward its timeline for a hike, which would be bullish for the Canadian dollar.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO