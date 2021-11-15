ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin DHS warns of potentially severe flu season, encourages vaccinations

By WXPR
wxpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast flu season was virtually non-existent. There were 100 total cases, 21 hospitalizations. Compare that to the year before where there were 36,000 cases of the flu in Wisconsin and 4,500 hospitalizations. That lack of a flu season last year is attributed to the strict COVID safety measures that...

Deidrea Anne
5d ago

Yep...everyone with th MRNA jab now has a compromised immune system...reap your rewards sheeple...gonna be a long winter.

Scott Ante
5d ago

Thank you for not saying covid . And yes we all know what season it is , flue and cold season . But covid paranoia is alive and well in simple minded followers where everything is covid . I'd laugh but it's 100% TRUE !

