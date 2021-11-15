ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thailand's 'Joe Ferrari' cop indicted over custody death

By Krit Phromsakla Na SAKOLNAKORN
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MEae_0cwwdLhT00
Thitisan Utthanaphon surrendered to authorities in September /THAI NEWS PIX/AFP

A former Thai district police chief known for his extravagant lifestyle is facing the death penalty after he was indicted Monday on charges including murder by torture over a fatal interrogation.

Thitisan Utthanaphon -- nicknamed "Joe Ferrari" due to his penchant for luxury cars -- is at the centre of a corruption scandal rocking Thailand's law enforcement authorities.

Video footage leaked in August showed a group of officers -- allegedly including Thitisan -- wrapping a plastic bag around a suspect's head while questioning him.

The 24-year-old suspect died in police custody and the viral video spurred an investigation into the actions of Thitisan and the six other officers present.

On Monday, Thailand's Office of the Attorney General announced that all seven officers will face charges.

"The Attorney General has agreed to indict all seven with four charges," said spokesman Ittiporn Kaewthip.

The charges include two counts of nonfeasance and a single count each of murder and murder by torture.

If found guilty of murder by torture, the group will be sentenced to death -- the only punishment on the books for this crime.

The case has been sent to the country's Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct. A trial date has yet to be set.

After the footage leaked in August, 41-year-old Thitisan -- a former district chief in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan -- surrendered himself to police, who raided his Bangkok mansion and found 13 luxury cars.

He denied any wrongdoing during a press conference, saying the suspect's death was an accident.

Human rights observers say the scandal has further eroded trust in Thailand's law enforcement agencies, which have long been accused of opaque dealings and illegal activities to line their pockets.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Death of Muslim man in custody sparks outrage in India

A 22-year-old Muslim labourer died at a police station in India after he was called in for interrogation, triggering outrage as his family members say he was killed in custody.The man, identified as Mohammad Altaf, was a resident of Kasganj city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh (UP).He died on Tuesday at a city police station after he was called in for questioning over the alleged kidnapping of a minor Hindu girl. The police, in its initial statement, said Altaf died by suicide in the washroom using a string tied to a tap, after he asked for a break...
PUBLIC SAFETY
discoverestevan.com

Investigation Underway Into In-Custody Death

The RCMP in Saskatchewan have asked for an independent, external investigation after a woman died in custody this week. Monday night, officers from the Broadview RCMP detachment responded to a call for assistance in Kennedy. There was a report of a distraught person in the town, which is located 176 kilometres southeast of Regina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLTV

Tyler man indicted following crash resulting in child’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was indicted for intoxication manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of an eight-year-old boy. The arrest affidavit for Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler, revealed blood toxicology with multiple controlled substances in his system including alprazolam, Delta-9-THC, and Methamphetamine. The boy’s sister...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bangkok#Thai
wchstv.com

Sheriff's office: Ohio woman indicted in boyfriend's overdose death

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A Jackson County, Ohio, woman was indicted by a grand jury on Friday in connection with the overdose death of her longtime boyfriend. Ronda Stull, 48, along with Kevin Blake French, 30, both of Oak Hill, are accused of leaving Stull’s boyfriend unresponsive in a vehicle after he overdosed, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
OHIO STATE
News19 WLTX

Man in custody for death of girlfriend, Sumter deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. — One man is in custody following the death of his girlfriend according to Sumter County sheriff's deputies. Now, we also know the name of the victim. The Sumter County coroner has identified a body found previously as Cashell Dawn Woods, 48 of Horatio. The coroner said she was shot to death. Her body was found in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of Horatio-Hagood Road in Sumter County.
SUMTER, SC
fox44news.com

New indictments for an inmate who escaped custody

The McLennan County Grand Jury returned new indictments for an inmate who escaped custody. Anthony Wayne Williams faces one county of theft and one count of escape for the October 13th incident. Deputies say 39-year-old Anthony Williams was working as a trusty, and that he stole a Sheriff’s Office van...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Thailand
WMAZ

Five officers indicted in man's 2019 death

ATLANTA — Five police officers were indicted Friday by a Henry County Grand Jury for the death of a 24-year-old man back in 2019. The victim, Fernando Octavio Rodriguez, died at a hospital after he was allegedly tased by police 15 times in Sept of 2019. The indictment charges Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
nbcboston.com

Maine Man Arrested After Indictment for Girlfriend's Death

The boyfriend of a woman found dead in June was arrested Friday after being indicted on a murder charge, officials said. Brandon Libby, 34, of Standish, was taken into custody without incident in Hollis by the state police tactical team and U.S. marshals, officials said. His girlfriend, Amanda Brown, 29,...
MAINE STATE
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Dad Slits Throat Of 8-Year-Old After She Refuses To Speak About Mother's Alleged Affair

A man has been arrested after murdering his 8-year-old daughter, who refused to speak about her mother's alleged affair when the man questioned her about it, police said. The police arrested the suspect, identified as Radhakrishnan, 34, Sunday for fatally stabbing his daughter and slitting her throat after barging into a residence where his two children lived with his estranged wife. The incident took place on Oct. 30 at Chennai, a city in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Huron Daily Tribune

SHERIFF'S OFFICE: Girl reports grandpa has been molesting her

MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. • Fraudulent activity was reported in the 500 block of West 3rd Street in Morley. A woman reported her credit card was used at a Walmart in Orlando, Florida, in the amount of $300. It’s possible the suspect is from Florida.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy