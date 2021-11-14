Hamburglar

Location: HAR East, Dog Adoption Room 2, 9A East Campus. Hi, everyone, this is Eddie Munster, Eddie for short. He came as a stray not too long ago, so new things are a little scary for him, but he is working really hard to be the best brave boy he can. Eddie is looking for a nice home to help him come out of his shell and let his personality shine! Since he came in as as a stray, we are not sure how he would feel about living with other animals or children. Stop by and meet Eddie today!

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO