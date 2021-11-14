ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburglar

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamburglar is here to steal your heart! One day you don't even know him and...

humaneanimalrescue.org

Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: What Does Amy Slaton Weigh Now?

Season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters aired this week and fans were elated to see the progress that Amy Slaton has made on her weight loss journey. Just over two years ago, the TLC reality star underwent bariatric weight loss surgery. After a lot of hard work and more than one backslide here and there – Amy is looking better than ever. So, how much weight has Amy lost since the beginning of the show? Read on to get the details on her progress.
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
wmleader.com

Warning signs around Daughtry’s tragic stepdaughter

Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-lb Life’: Where Is Bianca Hayes Now?

Since My 600-lb Life debuted in 2012, viewers have seen dozens of morbidly obese hopefuls embark on their weight loss journeys with the ultimate goal of receiving medical intervention from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan aka Dr. Now. Bianca Hayes was one of those looking for help. While many of the people...
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley

It's special enough to see a big herd of elk cross the road in Montana, but to see it against such a stunning backdrop really makes our day. Just look at the way the mist shrouds the mountains - even a grey day in Paradise Valley, in our opinion, puts the sunniest day just about anywhere else to shame. But we're hardly impartial.
humaneanimalrescue.org

Eddie Munster

Location: HAR East, Dog Adoption Room 2, 9A East Campus. Hi, everyone, this is Eddie Munster, Eddie for short. He came as a stray not too long ago, so new things are a little scary for him, but he is working really hard to be the best brave boy he can. Eddie is looking for a nice home to help him come out of his shell and let his personality shine! Since he came in as as a stray, we are not sure how he would feel about living with other animals or children. Stop by and meet Eddie today!
humaneanimalrescue.org

Four Door Sedan

Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption 2, Cage 49 (Adult) East Campus. Vroom Vroom! Four Door Sedan is here to drive into our hearts. Four Door Sedan should be seen at a full service vet for a dental. Four Door Sedan loves being pet and spends her time purring and kneading. If you are looking for a safe and affordable mode of transportation; stop in to meet Four Door Sedan today!
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fish tale: Bald eagle dives to steal Florida man’s shark

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Fishermen constantly lament about the one that got away, but a Florida angler’s frustration this week was understandable. After waiting all day for a nibble, Chad Rissman and his uncle, Darrin Vick, were finally able to reel in a catch from the Dunedin Causeway, WTVT reported. Their elation at reeling in a shark was tempered when a bald eagle swooped in and snagged the catch for its own meal.
