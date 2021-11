Borussia Dortmund find themselves four points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga standings after they were handed a 2-1 defeat by RB Leipzig on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund came up short against RB Leipzig on matchday 11 of the Bundesliga season, as Jesse Marsch’s side dominated their way to a 2-1 win. The shorthanded Black and Yellows simply couldn’t keep up with the home side, who took the lead through Christopher Nkunku in the first half. Marco Reus did equalise for Dortmund soon after the start of the second half. But Yussuf Poulsen turned home the winner for Leipzig 22 minutes from time.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO