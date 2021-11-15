Dennis Launches Wastewater education Program

UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education/UW Extended Campus connects people with possibilities by providing degrees and certificates for working adults, professional and workforce development, community programs and resources for business. Following are upcoming programs that provide the opportunity for individuals to grow professionally and personally:. Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, online.
Partnership with SYHS strives to empower youth to lead drug-free lives. Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) launched a youth prevention and peer education group through Pirate’s Cove in partnership with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. The group is known as “Cove Champions” and officially launched during Red Ribbon Week 2021.
The Agency for Community Transit plans to distribute $2 million through a new grant program. Starting Jan. 1, the money will be available to cities, villages, townships, park districts, transit districts, airport districts, and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations based in or providing services within Madison County. The money is intended to...
As the organization that promotes and encourages meetings and visitation to our city, Experience Columbus also proudly promotes the characteristics of our city that make it worth visiting, one of the most valuable of which is our diversity and includes our commitment to social and racial justice. We intend to continue to find ways to stand up to social justice.
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Oakland County wants to slow and mitigate the spread of invasive moths that as caterpillars can denude entire forests of leaves. The county's Moth Suppression Program is aimed at Lymantria dispar which is the scientific name for gypsy moths. The program will provide grants to cities,...
Starting next February, Robertson County residents will have the opportunity to receive free tax assistance and fill out for the third consecutive year, thanks to the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. A memorandum of understanding was approved at this month’s board meeting between the United Way of...
The Petersburg Indian Association has started a new program to help tribal households whose subsistence harvests have been impacted by COVID-19. According to Tribal Administrator Tracy Welch, the subsistence impact program was made possible through funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 which she said was a follow up to the Cares Act passed by the federal government in 2020.
Lehigh County 4-H partnered with students at Casa Guadalupe and Lehigh Children’s Academy in the Migrant Education Program this summer. This program provided an opportunity to foster an inclusive classroom and community and promote racial justice. The students enjoyed story time with a children’s literature book, activities, and facilitated discussions...
WASHINGTON (CBS13) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that a grant of $57.7 million is being awarded to California for four special projects.
The first project is aimed at reconnecting the City of Oakland, which will receive $14.5 million aimed at improving mobility, safety, and quality of life.
The second project, aimed to improve transportation in California, will award $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
The third project is for the San Francisco County Transportation Authority which will receive $18 million to replace seven seismically deficient bridges and bring the existing bridges up to current standards.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — On Monday, San Joaquin A+, a local nonprofit organization committed to education, launched the Child Savings Account pilot program. It's a tax-free long-term investment account for children ages 3 and 4 enrolled in income-based early childhood programs. San Joaquin A+ will place $750 in a savings account for each child participating in the program. In the first year, the program is already available to more than 2,000 families.
Chesapeake B-WET is a competitive grant program that supports existing, high-quality environmental education programs and fosters the growth of new, innovative programs. It encourages capacity building and partnership development for environmental education programs throughout the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed. NOAA's Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training grant program—known as Chesapeake B-WET—supports hands-on watershed education to students and teachers to foster stewardship of the Bay.
FALMOUTH – A new contract between FalmouthNet, Inc. and Tilson will generate an engineering design for town-wide fiber optic internet access for all Falmouth residents and businesses. The design work will begin immediately and will be funded by the current Massachusetts state budget, according to the organizations,... .
ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans recently announced the creation of an ad hoc group as part of the Select Board’s goal to gauge the opinions of residents and local businesses about the internet service available in Orleans. The town has issued a residential and business broadband survey with questions about the… .
OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Child/Youth Development, Education, Mentorship, Nonprofit Support. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see...
Ten percent of membership fees will be donated to non-profit organizations dedicated to helping underserved kids get outside. Courtesy of evo. Outdoor retailer and lifestyle brand evo, has announced the launch of a new membership program. When customers join, they’ll receive a wide range of perks including gear demos, a...
A virtual pilot program recently provided students in seven Indianapolis area middle schools the opportunity to experience dozens of jobs in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Junior Achievement of Central Indiana and Eli Lilly teamed up for Elements of STEM. Lilly employee volunteers hosted live demonstrations on...
With the support of a $97,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), San Joaquin County Public Health Services can continue to help parents and caregivers keep children safe in the car. This one-year grant funds a car seat education program encouraging the proper installation and use of child safety seats. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash – yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.
Parents and guardians of 5- to 11-year-olds who receive their first vaccine dose by Dec. 19 can enter into the random drawing here. √ Scholarship includes tuition, room and board; 10 winners per week for 5 weeks. √ Drawing schedule available here. √ Parents, guardians & communities can visit Ny.Gov/Vaxforkids;
NDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education today announced a partnership with the University of Indianapolis’ Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) to strengthen Indiana’s special education teacher pipeline, with a focus on supporting special education teachers as they work to earn full licensure. “Indiana’s educators are difference-makers...
