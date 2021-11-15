Cape Cod Gateway Airport Launches Community Series

Five Bay Area restaurants have cause for celebration after landing on Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America list. Out of 40 businesses throughout the country, five restaurants from San Francisco and the East Bay were recognized. Jordanian restaurant Shawarmaji in Oakland was among the celebrated. Chef-owner Mohammad Abutaha told SFGATE that after the initial shock of learning that his restaurant made the list, he felt an immense sense of gratitude.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO