People really, really want Apple to ditch the iPhone lightning port. So much so, they’re willing to pay more than most do for a new car just for a DIY version. Swiss robotics student Ken Pilloner just made away with $86,001 for an iPhone X that he retrofitted himself to have a USB-C port at the bottom instead of Apple’s proprietary lightning port. According to Pilloner, the device shouldn’t be updated, restored or used as a primary device, and yet people were still jonesing for it. The starting bid on Tuesday was $3,500, and the highest was a $100,000 bid that was retracted.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO