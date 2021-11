Since LeBron James‘ 17th year in the league, has celebrated his storied footwear line with the introduction of his newest signature and retro releases of his model that debuted ten years prior. We saw it in 2019 with the LeBron 17 and LeBron 7, in 2020 with the LeBron 18 and LeBron 8 and now in 2021 we’re seeing the Swoosh deliver the LeBron 19 and the LeBron 9. For the LeBron 9 specifically, Nike has intentions of dropping modernized takes of the hardwood-ready offering, one being this brand new “South Coast” colorway that has just surfaced by way of official imagery.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO