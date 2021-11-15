The Supreme x Nike "By Any Means" in "Black/White" as Seen on Foot

KAWS is one of the biggest street artists in the world and when you see his two X's, you can guess that he is involved somehow. KAWS has collaborated with brands like Nike and Jordan Brand in the past, so it should be no surprise that they would want to keep that relationship going. With Nike leaning more towards crossover collabs like the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1, it should also be predicted that Nike would want to bring KAWS on board for a collab with Sacai.

