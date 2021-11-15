The Supreme x Nike "By Any Means" in "Black/White" as Seen on Foot

Need your sterling silver with a side of skate gear? You’re in luck. A long-rumored Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collaboration was officially announced Monday morning, after the streetwear brand teased the goods in a video over the weekend. The collection includes necklaces made of silver and pearls, a bracelet, heart-shaped earrings, a standard key ring, and another key ring that doubles as a knife. There’s also a box-logo T-shirt with the Supreme logo remade in Tiffany’s signature blue. The collection is inspired by a line the jeweler started in the late ‘60s, which includes key rings and pendants stamped with the phrase “Please Return to Tiffany & Co.” Here, Supreme is switched in for the jeweler’s name. The collection will be available at Supreme’s store and website on Thursday, November 11th.
