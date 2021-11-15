ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Supreme x Nike "By Any Means" in "Black/White" as Seen on Foot

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the on-foot look of the “Brazil” edition, YankeeKicks gives us a 360 view of the Supreme x. SB Dunk High “By Any Means” in black and white. Along with a Navy and Red installment, the trio of sneakers is reported to debut in...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Crystal-Covered Low Top Sneakers

Luxury Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski has once again teamed up with Nike to release the Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a crystal-clad version of the iconic sneaker. Dressed with striking removable overlays, the collaboration sees the classic Air Force 1 presented in a nearly unrecognizable form. The coverings, which are draped over the majority of the sneaker, feature a unique plastic pattern that is paired with a variety of Swarovski crystals. In addition, the stylish overlays are screwed down into the sneaker and can be removed by wearers using a matching 'NIKE AIR FORCE 1' screwdriver.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” Releases In Full Family Sizes This March

Leaked back in February of this year, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” was supposed to be releasing during the holiday season. But due to shipment delays and the like, the pair was unfortunately pushed back all the way to 2022. Certain retailers have received stock in-hand, however; and thanks to the efforts of @brandon1an and @zsneakerheadz, detailed images of the colorway in GS sizes have been uncovered.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Takes A Crack At The DMP Colorway

It’s not uncommon to see Jordan Brand reusing colorways. Their most iconic combinations — be it “Bred,” “Concord,” or the like — have all returned on silhouettes not their own. And here, the “DMP” colorway is doing the same by way of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. Black leathers...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Nike Swoosh#Nike Dunk#Yankeekicks#Navy#Red#Supreme
malemodelscene.net

Take A Closer Look at the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low SP ‘Black Varsity Royal’

Off-White and Nike are teaming up once again, this time for the launch of their Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration in “Black/Blue”. Off-White’s chief executive officer Virgil Abloh is adding his unique touch to the iconic silhouette. Abloh’s design started with a question: What would an Air Jordan 2 look like if it was pulled directly from a time capsule? The result is a sneaker reverse-engineered from an original pair in the DNA Archive utilizing three-dimensional scans of an exact pair laced up by Michael Jordan.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low Releasing December 2nd

Nike and Swarovski are coming together once again to bring some flash to another retro model. The two will debut two color options of the Air Force 1 Low. The two color options of the Nike Air Force 1 releases come in your choice of White and Black The interesting aspect of this shoe is the shroud-like overlay that can be removed via screws. This pair also comes with a screwdriver that allows you to remove the shroud at any time. Swarovski crystals also are spotted throughout while constructed with premium leather. Lastly, the two feature a matching rubber midsole and outsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Images of KCDC's Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration

For 20 years, KCDC has been running a successful skateshop and serving the community of Brooklyn, NY. And to to celebrate this momentous milestone in the company’s lifespan, it’s joining forces with. and its SB label to create a vivid take atop the SB Dunk High. The kicks were first...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
Brazil
SneakerFiles

Nike SB Dunk High ‘Orange Label’ Releasing in Blue and White

Nike SB’s Orange Label lineup continues to expand, which offers local skate shops an exclusive release. Launching for the Holiday season, we have a new SB Dunk High, which comes dressed in a Black/White color scheme. Looking closer, this Nike SB Dunk High features White tumbled leather across the base...
RETAIL
Hypebae

KAWS x sacai x Nike's Blazer Low Surfaces in Eggplant Purple

Following the blue and red iterations, KAWS x sacai x Nike‘s Blazer Low is now set to arrive in a brand new colorway: purple. The upcoming silhouette, which was first seen in sacai x KAWS’ Pre-Fall 2021 collection, boasts a fall-ready eggplant purple hue. Just like its predecessors, the footwear style’s Swooshes, double lacing system, eyestays and tongues come in different colors including sky blue, magenta, yellow and gray. The co-branded tongue tags and KAWS’ signature “XX” motif on the white midsole round off the design.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Off-White™ x Air Jordan 2 Low "White/Red" and "Black/Blue" Get Release Date

Off-White™ and Air Jordan add to their impressive legacy of collaborations with a Jordan 2 available in two classic colorways — “White/Red” and “Black/Blue.”. Often overlooked, the Jordan 2 was a groundbreaking design when it was released in 1986. The silhouette was created with luxury in mind and original pairs were crafted in Italy, something entirely unheard of in the world of sneakers at that point. The AJ2 is also celebrated as one of the most comfortable in the Jordan family thanks to a full-length Air Sole, something Michael Jordan was badly in need of after a foot injury.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Fall 2021 Collaboration

Following the drop of its JUNYA WATANABE COMME des GARÇONS MAN team-up, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series, returning with the highly-anticipated collaborative range with Tiffany & Co. for Fall 2021. Teased late last week, the now fully unveiled “Return to Tiffany®” collection is inspired by pieces originally launched...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hiconsumption.com

Off-White & Nike Collab on an Innovative Air Jordan 2 Low Redesign

Countless iconic Air Jordan silhouettes don’t need any assistance in being repopularized, but that clearly hasn’t stopped Off-White over the past few years. Virgil Abloh’s renowned Italian fashion house boasts an eye-popping sum of collaborations with the emblematic Nike subsidiary, and they’re pushing that trend forward with their latest joint effort tackling one of the basketball legend’s more polarizing pairs in the Air Jordan 2 Low.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kaws x Sacai x Nike Blazer Low Appears In Vibrant Colorway

KAWS is one of the biggest street artists in the world and when you see his two X's, you can guess that he is involved somehow. KAWS has collaborated with brands like Nike and Jordan Brand in the past, so it should be no surprise that they would want to keep that relationship going. With Nike leaning more towards crossover collabs like the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1, it should also be predicted that Nike would want to bring KAWS on board for a collab with Sacai.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Gives Both Brands Some Shine

Need your sterling silver with a side of skate gear? You’re in luck. A long-rumored Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collaboration was officially announced Monday morning, after the streetwear brand teased the goods in a video over the weekend. The collection includes necklaces made of silver and pearls, a bracelet, heart-shaped earrings, a standard key ring, and another key ring that doubles as a knife. There’s also a box-logo T-shirt with the Supreme logo remade in Tiffany’s signature blue. The collection is inspired by a line the jeweler started in the late ‘60s, which includes key rings and pendants stamped with the phrase “Please Return to Tiffany & Co.” Here, Supreme is switched in for the jeweler’s name. The collection will be available at Supreme’s store and website on Thursday, November 11th.
BUSINESS
Complex

The Best Off-White x Air Jordan Collaborations

Over the course of his ascent to legendary status, Michael Jordan amassed fans all over the world. While watchers both far and wide found inspiration in his airborne theatrics, one kid in Chicago channeled that energy through design. His name? Virgil Abloh. Since 2017, Abloh and his Off-White imprint have...
CHICAGO, IL
Hypebae

The Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 Gets Postponed

In light of the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival leaving 10 dead and hundreds injured, Nike has postponed the launch of the Cactus Jack x Air Max 1. The collaboration was set to launch December 16 in “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” colorways, marking the first installment of a wider five-part drop. Nike released a statement via the SNKRS app that read: “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”
SHOPPING
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low in White and Black with Cut-Out Swooshes

Following our look at the ‘Game Royal’ pair, Nike will also debut the Air Force 1 Low in White and Black. Going over this Nike Air Force 1, it features a clean White leather upper while Black appears on the branding. Sticking out the most, we have a large Swoosh on the panels which features a smaller cut-out Swoosh. Another Swoosh lands by the heel while the medial Swoosh is solid. Finishing the look we have White on the midsole and rubber outsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Here's An On-Foot Look At the Pass~Port x Nike SB Dunk High "Workboot"

Following its Sid Pro collaboration with Vans, Pass~Port has linked up with SB to debut a special edition SB Dunk High dubbed as the “Workboot.” The Australian brand’s sample shoe was previewed back in the summer and now thanks to the Instagram account YankeeKicks, we get a full on-foot look at the latest offering.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy