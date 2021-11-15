“Our Photographs Come Out of Our Own Experience.” Jona Frank on Her New Visual Memoir

Early on in Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, the beloved writer has returned to his Indianapolis high school. This is a familiar move in cinematic biography: Vonnegut is there at the behest of the filmmakers to reminisce about those few perfect years of youth before the Second World War, there to conjure the innocence that will soon encounter a cascade of tragedy. It is an obvious device, a bit manipulative, even, but who cares: the images of teenage Vonnegut alongside his friends, virtuosic in their happiness, are woundingly poignant in light of what’s to come, and they should be. “The Second World War was fought by children,” he says, towards the visit’s end, as he approaches the school’s panic doors… Panic doors? Yes. Vonnegut, leaving melancholy behind, snaps into delight as he tells us his ancestor invented the easy-to-open safety bars now ubiquitous on institutional exits, and cackles with delight demonstrating their use.

