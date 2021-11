Dark Horse is helping you celebrate The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s 10 year anniversary with some epic looking dragon skull bookends. Sculpted by Joe Menna and brought to fruition by J.W. Productions, each iconic bookend stands at 9 inches tall by 7 inches wide and 5.4 inches deep. These limited edition pieces will cost $99.99 each, but if you get two you’ll automatically get $15 off. These look really amazing even if you know nothing about Skyrim and just like dragons. Scheduled to ship between September and November 2022, you can preorder now here.

