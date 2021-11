Investing.com - There were always fears that they could return and they have, to flip the long-running oil rally. Covid lockdowns not reported for months are back in the news amid Europe’s rush to contain rampaging cases of the virus, hammering the oil market harder this week than anytime over the past three months as crude prices are now down as much as 11% from the year’s highs.

