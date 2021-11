The penguins will march again on Thanksgiving weekend at the Kansas City Zoo. One of my second favorite zoos to visit is the Kansas City Zoo, its amazing, but not free like the St. Louis Zoo. Every Thanksgiving Weekend the zoo allows their lovable penguins to walk around the zoo for visitors to get an up-close look at these funny birds. The penguin march will happen a few times between November 26 - 28 at 11 am. After the holiday weekend, the marches will happen December 4 through February 25, the Penguin Marches will occur every Saturday and Sunday at 11 am. So you will have plenty of time to visit the zoo and see these delightful birds.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO