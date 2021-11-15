ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We Just Have To See' - England Manager Gareth Southgate on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson's Injury

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

The FA announced on Sunday morning that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson had picked up an injury on international duty and was being sent back to Merseyside for assessment. England manager Gareth Southgate has offered an update in respect of the injury.

Liverpool skipper Henderson had starred in England's 5-0 victory on Friday night against Albania scoring and providing an assist for Harry Kane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zs0PY_0cwwTXl100
IMAGO / Focus Images

All seemed fine until the news broke yesterday that the 31 year old had picked up an injury during the match.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Southgate has given an update on Henderson.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

“Henderson and Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment on injuries”

“With Hendo, (it happened) within the game. There’s a precaution with both of them. We’ve scanned them. There is small injuries on the scans so we hope that they’re not going to miss too much football from here on."

“It shouldn’t be too bad in either case but we just have to see how that progresses.”

The fact the word precaution is mentioned would indicate this appears to be a short term issue.

It will be a race against time however to be fit for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The news will no doubt be a further worry for Jurgen Klopp who is also sweating on the fitness of Sadio Mane who picked up a knock in Senegal's clash with Togo.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Is Alisson's Cryptic Message On Instagram Aimed At Officials From West Ham Liverpool Match?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad for first time as Gareth Southgate hit by injuries

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been called to the England squad for the first time after making an impressive start to the season with the Gunners. The 21-year-old has scored in all of his past three games, playing a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence following the team’s poor start to the season.Smith Rowe was originally called up to the Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad on Monday following a series of withdrawals. Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness while his teammate Luke Shaw is being monitored as per...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
Yardbarker

Watch: Gareth Southgate explains Arsenal’s call-ups & snubs

Gareth Southgate opted to leave both Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe out of his England squad for November, with Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale making the cut. It cannot have been an easy decision to leave out the pair who have been thoroughly impressive so far this season, especially with the midfielder having earned a place in the WhoScored.com Team of the Month for October after a string of top performances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate is handed injury blow as Mason Mount looks certain to miss England's crucial World Cup qualifier with Albania due to dental surgery

Mason Mount looks certain to miss England's key clash against Albania on Friday night to deliver Gareth Southgate a significant selection blow. Chelsea star Mount underwent dental surgery to remove four wisdom teeth on Sunday and has not reported for international duty. In a statement on Monday, the FA said...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Declan Rice OUT of England's squad due to illness in another midfield blow to manager Gareth Southgate ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino

Albania, Declan Rice, Gareth Southgate, FIFA World Cup, England national association football team, San Marino national football team, England, Mason Mount. Gareth Southgate has been dealt another key midfield blow after Declan Rice dropped out of the England squad through illness. Sportsmail reported on Tuesday that Southgate was almost certain...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Uk#Fa#The Liverpool Echo#Arsenal#Togo
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate wants England to take the game to Albania after Hungary draw

Gareth Southgate wants absentee-hit England to make amends for last month’s poor performance against Hungary and all but wrap up World Cup qualification by showing their quality against Albania. A sell-out crowd will flock to Wembley on Friday evening for the final home match of a mammoth international year that...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Emile Smith Rowe trains with the England squad at St George's Park after his late call-up, with boss Gareth Southgate spotted in conversation with underperforming captain Harry Kane ahead of World cup qualifiers

Harry Kane, Emile Smith Rowe, Gareth Southgate, St George's Park National Football Centre, England, Trent Alexander Arnold, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, captain, James Ward-Prowse. Emile Smith Rowe trained with his England team-mates following his first senior call-up as Gareth Southgate's men started their preparation for their two World Cup qualifiers.
SPORTS
90min.com

Gareth Southgate believes England are best when they 'have an edge'

Gareth Southgate believes his England side play their best football when they 'have an edge', though insisted they were not out to silence their critics in their 5-0 win over Albania. The Three Lions scored all five goals in the first half in a scintillating display which was far different...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate expresses delight in seeing Steven Gerrard and Eddie Howe bag Premier League jobs with England boss keen for a fellow homegrown manager to succeed him

As a former captain of Aston Villa, Gareth Southgate has more than a passing interest in who manages that particular club. On Thursday he was at pains to hint that Dean Smith probably didn't deserve to be sacked while at the same point heralding the return of Steven Gerrard to English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Gareth Southgate close to signing England contract extension

Gareth Southgate is on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension to continue as England manager until the end of Euro 2024. The 51-year-old will earn around £5m-a-year plus bonuses by signing the new deal and an agreement is expected to be reached soon. The Telegraph report that Southgate's...
SPORTS
Telegraph

Declan Rice withdraws from England squad with flu in blow for Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has suffered a major blow ahead of England’s final World Cup qualifiers after Declan Rice was forced to pull out of the squad with flu. And England medics are monitoring the condition of Jack Grealish, who informed staff that he felt unwell on Wednesday despite training. As reported...
SPORTS
The Independent

Raheem Sterling’s England place safe despite Manchester City struggles, says Gareth Southgate

Raheem Sterling’s struggles for regular playing time will not affect his standing with England football team, as Gareth Southgate suggested that he will keep his international place despite failing to hold down a regular spot at Manchester City.Sterling has only started six of City’s 18 games since his starring role for his country at the summer’s European Championship and admitted last month that he would be open to leaving the Etihad if he continues to be largely confined to the substitutes bench.Southgate has always stressed the importance of regular playing time when justifying his squad selections, overlooking Jadon Sancho for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England squad: 6 potential candidates currently being overlooked by Gareth Southgate

England squad announcements always cause a fair bit of debate over who is in, who shouldn’t be in the eyes of some, and who has been undeservedly ignored by the manager.While this list isn’t claiming they all should be in the squad right now, there are certainly a few players who might think they are doing enough to catch Gareth Southgate’s eye and even performing better on a weekly basis than some of those called up this week.Of course, there’s more to picking a squad than just the form guide, and the England boss has carefully cultivated the atmosphere...
SPORTS
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
273
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy