'We Just Have To See' - England Manager Gareth Southgate on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson's Injury

The FA announced on Sunday morning that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson had picked up an injury on international duty and was being sent back to Merseyside for assessment. England manager Gareth Southgate has offered an update in respect of the injury.

Liverpool skipper Henderson had starred in England's 5-0 victory on Friday night against Albania scoring and providing an assist for Harry Kane.

All seemed fine until the news broke yesterday that the 31 year old had picked up an injury during the match.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Southgate has given an update on Henderson.

“Henderson and Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment on injuries”

“With Hendo, (it happened) within the game. There’s a precaution with both of them. We’ve scanned them. There is small injuries on the scans so we hope that they’re not going to miss too much football from here on."

“It shouldn’t be too bad in either case but we just have to see how that progresses.”

The fact the word precaution is mentioned would indicate this appears to be a short term issue.

It will be a race against time however to be fit for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The news will no doubt be a further worry for Jurgen Klopp who is also sweating on the fitness of Sadio Mane who picked up a knock in Senegal's clash with Togo.

