Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up: Paul Glatzel Two Goals And An Assist For Tranmere Rovers

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXUJ3_0cwwSuc900

Due to the international break, there wasn't much loan action over the past seven days but it turned out to be a good week for Paul Glatzel who scored twice and assisted for Tranmere Rovers.

Here is this week's round up:

English League Two

Jake Cain - Newport County

Youngster Cain who has had a run of starts for Newport was left out of the squad for the EFL Trophy defeat to Swindon Town on Tuesday.

The 20 year old was recalled to the squad on Friday as Newport ran out 2-1 winners at Hartlepool United. Cain came on in the 71st minute with the game locked at 1-1.

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere Rovers

Glatzel finally was given another start for Tranmere on Tuesday and he rewarded them with two goals and an assist in the 3-2 victory in the EFL Trophy over Oldham Athletic.

Watch the highlights here:

Despite his good performance in midweek, Glatzel was only a 64th minute sub on Saturday as Rovers went down 1-0 at home to Sutton United.

Scottish League Two

Luis Longstaff - Queens Park

In his first start for a while, Longstaff played 66 minutes as Queens Park and Clyde played out a 0-0 draw at Hampden Park.

The 20 year old picked up a yellow card during the match.

Spain La Liga 2

Anderson Arroyo - Mirandes

Mirandes continue to struggle with another defeat versus Huesca at home. Liverpool's Colombian was once again on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Ireland, Premier Division

Vítězslaz Jaroš - St Patrick’s Athletic

Jaros was in action for his country on Thursday as the Czech Republic U21s lost 3-1 to England U21s.

As the Ireland Premier League draws towards a conclusion, Liverpool's on loan stopper picked up the Player Of The Year award for St Patrick's.

Read more on that story here:

FAW Cymru Premier Division

Jakub Ojrzynski - Caernarfon Town

On a disappointing night for Caernarfon and Ojrzynski on Tuesday, they lost 1-0 at home to Connah's Quay Nomads.

  Is Alisson's Cryptic Message On Instagram Aimed At Officials From West Ham Liverpool Match?

