The shortages of PlayStation 5s could be about to get even worse, a new report warns.Since it was release last year, the console has been somewhere between difficult and impossible to buy. That has been driven largely by a shortage of the chips that power the PlayStation 5, as well as increased interest in gaming.The issues have meant that consoles sell out as soon as they are listed, and fans are forced to follow a variety of rumours and reports if they want to be in with any chance of buying the consoles at all. They also must compete for...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO