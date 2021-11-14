ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo forces five New York turnovers

By CHUCK POLLOCK Olean Times Herald
Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotes from the Bills’ 45-17 victory over the Jets Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium:. — Buffalo’s first of five takeaways came when nickel back Taron Johnson logged his initial interception of the season when he picked off Jets quarterback Mike White. Later, safety Micah Hyde stripped New York wide receiver Corey...

