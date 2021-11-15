When Dior Makes Friends, Good Things Happen to Your Clothes

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. There's something about a great overshirt that conjures an emotional reaction. Maybe it makes you remember your dad because, well, dads love an overshirt. Maybe it makes you feel protected, because the best overshirts aren't just garments but a kind of armor with which to protect yourself from the world (and all its attendant chilliness). Maybe it makes you feel something that I couldn't possibly guess, because it's entirely personal and that's the whole point. But whatever it makes you feel, it makes you feel something.

