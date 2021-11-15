When Dior Makes Friends, Good Things Happen to Your Clothes

For centuries throughout history, jewelry has been worn as ornamentation, a status symbol, or a talisman said to bring good fortune. In regard to the latter, luck, destiny, and amulets have forever been part of the house of Dior. Christian Dior was known to have carried a talisman himself, a lucky star, which he discovered on the grounds of his childhood home, Granville, on France’s northern coast. Dior’s star appears undoubtedly celestial, and like a compass with eight points, it’s an emblem intended to guide one in the right direction. The number eight is considered lucky in its own right, particularly in cultures where numerology plays a role in future planning. Others may interpret Dior’s star as a windmill, signifying the winds of change, adventure, and travel.
