When Dior Makes Friends, Good Things Happen to Your Clothes

By Murray Clark
Esquire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExclusivity lies at the very heart of luxury brands. And their social lives. Because, for the longest time, blue chip brands – Vuitton, Prada and, in this instance, Dior – dined and partied and hobnobbed in an ivory tower high above regular folk. They didn't want or need to make friends....

www.esquire.com

Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Esquire

The Best Peacoats Will Make You Look Like the Leading Man of Your Own Movie

Political thrillers aren’t particularly known for setting fashion trends, but Three Days of Condor is the exception. In the film, Robert Redford plays Joe Turner, a nondescript CIA analyst (a pencil pusher, really) who gets ushered into corrupt government coverups. He’s literally an average joe, an ordinary guy, and his choice in jacket, a peacoat, reflected that at the time.
APPAREL
ABC 4

Boutique clothes that will make you feel your best

It’s time to plan your holiday outfits and Her Kind Apparel has you covered with the trendiest pieces! Tijana Fitozovic, co-owner of Her Kind Apparel, stopped by GTU to show off some holiday outfit ideas featuring new arrivals in their boutique. Co-owner and model Maria showed off the beautiful “Nancy”...
APPAREL
Person
Peter Doig
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Daniel Arsham
Person
Christian Dior
Esquire

Is David Brent... Stylish Now?

It’s like the Da Vinci Code or something, probably. The bit when all the clues connect and the diabolical truth materialises, and the epiphany is so powerful Tom Hanks needs to lean against a pulpit. But instead of the Vatican, it’s a mid-level paper merchant in Reading, and instead of a cabal of murderous clergyman, it’s David Brent. The hideous truth, dear reader, is that he might actually be quite stylish.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Dior's Newest Jewels Are Designed for Good Luck

For centuries throughout history, jewelry has been worn as ornamentation, a status symbol, or a talisman said to bring good fortune. In regard to the latter, luck, destiny, and amulets have forever been part of the house of Dior. Christian Dior was known to have carried a talisman himself, a lucky star, which he discovered on the grounds of his childhood home, Granville, on France’s northern coast. Dior’s star appears undoubtedly celestial, and like a compass with eight points, it’s an emblem intended to guide one in the right direction. The number eight is considered lucky in its own right, particularly in cultures where numerology plays a role in future planning. Others may interpret Dior’s star as a windmill, signifying the winds of change, adventure, and travel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Telfar, Jeremy Scott and Other Brands and Designers Are Driving Search Trends on StockX

Secondary market platform StockX is a place people visit to pick up sneakers and more from the hottest names and designers. Its latest “Big Facts” report shed light on what consumers have sought out the most. In the “Big Facts: People and Brands to Watch” report, StockX revealed the year-over-year search spikes on its app, from October 2020 to October 2021. The brand with the largest spike was Telfar, which was up 1,050% for the period, and the person leading search spikes was Jeremy Scott, who was up 720%. Other brands that experienced large spikes for the period include Ambush (980%), Rick...
LIFESTYLE
#Clothing#Japanese#Fendace
Esquire

A Corduroy Shirt That Just Plain Works

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. There's something about a great overshirt that conjures an emotional reaction. Maybe it makes you remember your dad because, well, dads love an overshirt. Maybe it makes you feel protected, because the best overshirts aren't just garments but a kind of armor with which to protect yourself from the world (and all its attendant chilliness). Maybe it makes you feel something that I couldn't possibly guess, because it's entirely personal and that's the whole point. But whatever it makes you feel, it makes you feel something.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Brings Back Her 2000s Red Carpet Style in a Ruched Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

Angelina Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” this morning. Taking place during the Rome Film Festival in Italy, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend. Slip dresses and tube dresses, along with other trends like headscarves and Jolie’s strappy black sandals, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouettes are favorited this year already by Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Asos, H&M Cleaning Up Fast-Fashion’s Not-So-Circular Rep

Competitors, or collaborators? There’s a movement happening within the denim industry in which companies are sharing their secrets to success in order to drive positive change at scale, whether it’s through an open-source formula for the world’s first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold denim fabric, like in G-Star Raw’s case, or by partnering with a competitor to create co-produced fabric and garment collections, as Soorty and Isko did in July. The latest to share its findings is U.K.-based e-tailer Asos, which on Tuesday debuted a circular design guidebook in collaboration with longstanding sustainability partner Centre for Sustainable Fashion (CSF), a division of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Stuns in Sweater, Skirt & Classic Pointy Pumps With Shiloh & Pax at ‘Paper and Glue’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie has been on the press circuit promoting her recent film “Eternals,” but last night she put her attention toward MSNBC Films’ “Paper And Glue: A JR Project” held at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner made a timelessly chic arrival in head-to-toe black, featuring a turtleneck sweater, midi skirt and pointy pumps. She posed along side her children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt — both opting for casual outfits. Shiloh had on a black hoodie with distressed boyfriend jeans and lilac Converse sneakers. Meanwhile her brother Pax wore a plaid button-down top, dark jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Model Skims Pajamas With Flavor Flav

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had an unexpected encounter with Flavor Flav. The social media influencer and the comedian are known for having quirky interests when it comes to their social circle and their fashion choices, and their latest Instagram debut aligns. The couple slipped on a matching Skims pajama set that featured a neutral plaid print. Kardashian paired the pants with a black tank top, while Davidson opted for a red graphic T-shirt and burgundy printed shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav (@flavorflavofficial) When it comes to Kardashian’s fashion aesthetic, she’s known as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

Todd Snyder and Timex's New Watch Is a Gift That Anyone—Anyone!—Can Enjoy

The holidays are approaching fast, and now is the moment to start perusing the world wide web for the best of the best. Need a place to start? Well, we’ve already curated some choice tech, grooming products, and home goods. We have also rounded up early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so you can save some coin. Sure, all this stuff is great; we’ll always steer you in the right direction. But what really gets the heart racing, the one foolproof item to place under an evergreen that’ll elicit a twinkle in the eye, is the gift of time. And by that we mean a great watch, of course.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

The Best Haircut Kits Will Turn You Into a Pro

There are many things that should be left up to the professionals: gas leaks, home wiring, and anything dealing with a health diagnosis automatically comes to mind. These require training and an in-depth knowledge that YouTube videos and Wikipedia just won’t provide. It’s always best to tread with caution no matter how hands-on you think you might be. Chopping or trimming your coif at home, however, need not be on this list. Indeed, there are a number of haircut kits that’ll let you do the job yourself.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Adidas Black Friday sale 2021: Best early deals to shop now

With celebrity fans including everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kanye West, Adidas is one of the most sought-after brands of this generation. Transcending its sportswear origins to become a street-style staple, we just can’t seem to get enough of the stuff.While the main Black Friday event is taking place on 26 November, with just one week to go, discounts on everything from home appliances to tech and gaming to toys, are already dropping, and we’re sure people will be getting in line to get their fashion fix for less too. Whether you’re after some Stan Smiths, gazelles, ultraboosts, or ozweegos,...
SHOPPING
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES

