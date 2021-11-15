METROID CINEMATIC RECHARGED Kickstarter Live Now

Xbox and Netflix’s Red Notice are teaming up to bring you the Xbox Vault, a competition for a chance to win some awesome prizes. And who better to tell you all about it than The Rock who helped introduce the first Xbox and who now stars in Red Notice. The Vault is a virtual room filled with a collection of Xbox artifacts inside including past and present consoles, accessories, characters, weapons and vehicles from beloved franchises including Halo, Gears of War, Forza Horizon, Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Doom, Fallout, and many more.
