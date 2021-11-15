ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

METROID CINEMATIC RECHARGED Kickstarter Live Now

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetroid Cinematica is an amazing tribute album to the music from the Metroid game series. Now it’s being remastered and releasing new special edition CDs and vinyls. Though he was originally going...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 1

Related
vgchartz.com

Metroid Dread is 'Not the Ultimate End' - News

Producer Yoshio Sakamoto in an interview with CNET said that while the game concludes the five-story arc he does not feel it is the end of Samus' story. "As long as the character Samus exists, I think her adventure will continue. I feel that Samus should continue her adventure, and that's something that we would really need to put our best effort into," said Sakamoto. "Metroid Dread does conclude the five-story arc that has been going on for 35 years.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Metroid Dread producer hopes a Metroid movie will be a reality someday

Has been a triumphant return to form for the Metroid franchise after Metroid: Other M and Metroid Federation Force. The producer behind Metroid Dread, Yoshio Sakamoto, has taken part in an interview with technology publication CNET where he was asked a number of questions about the Metroid series. The site put to him that as we are going to see the Super Mario Movie debut in December next year, a Metroid movie will be very interesting to see from Nintendo. Mr. Sakamoto said that it certainly would be, and that he personally hopes it becomes a reality someday.
MOVIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread producer would like to see a Metroid movie too

With , Shin Megami Tensei V, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the year is ending on a pretty blockbuster note for Nintendo Switch. The blockbuster news has been extending to actual movies as well, with Chris Pratt as Mario for some reason and the rumor that a Seth Rogen Donkey Kong movie is in development. However, one movie Nintendo fans would really love is a Metroid movie, and Metroid Dread producer and Metroid series veteran Yoshio Sakamoto would like to see such a movie too.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroid Dread#Cds#Remaster
thenerdstash.com

Boxville Launching Kickstarter November 17, Demo Now Available

Ukrainian-Slovakian developer Triomatica Games has unveiled its trailer for the upcoming animated film and puzzle game, Boxville. Starting on November 17, a Kickstarter campaign will commence for Boxville, along with a playable demo that Steam users can download now. Boxville: A 2-for-1 Adventure in a City of Boxes. Boxville tells...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Metroid Dread producer comments on the future of Metroid, possible movie, and more

In a recent interview with CNET Editor Scott Stein, Metroid Dread Producer Yoshio Sakamoto was asked about various topics regarding the latest game in the franchise and the future of beloved bounty hunter Samus Aran. While the producer did not have much to comment on in regards to the game’s lore, development, or where Samus is going next, Sakamoto did have plenty of interesting responses to Stein’s questions.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Check Out These Awesome Dragon Skull Bookends Celebrating 10 Years of SKYRIM

Dark Horse is helping you celebrate The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s 10 year anniversary with some epic looking dragon skull bookends. Sculpted by Joe Menna and brought to fruition by J.W. Productions, each iconic bookend stands at 9 inches tall by 7 inches wide and 5.4 inches deep. These limited edition pieces will cost $99.99 each, but if you get two you’ll automatically get $15 off. These look really amazing even if you know nothing about Skyrim and just like dragons. Scheduled to ship between September and November 2022, you can preorder now here.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League of Legends Arcane avatar creator is now live

Riot Games has launched its own avatar creator to celebrate the recent release of its first League of Legends inspired animated show, Arcane. Ahead of the next act’s release this Saturday, Nov. 13, you can stylize yourself in the steampunk-inspired look of Piltover and Zaun. Riot is promoting this new feature on Twitter with the #MyLeagueLook hashtag.
VIDEO GAMES
