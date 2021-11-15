ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Belarus Says Working To Return Migrants As EU Readies Sanctions

By Evan GERSHKOVICH
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Belarus is working to repatriate migrants massed on its border with Poland, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, apparently aiming to defuse the crisis ahead of an EU meeting over new sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Migrants have been trying to cross from Belarus into EU member Poland for...

Reuters

Putin says Lukashenko should start dialogue with Belarusian opposition

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to start a dialogue with his opponents, who swiftly poured cold water on the idea unless Lukashenko freed political prisoners first. Putin helped Lukashenko ride out mass street protests after a disputed election...
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Unnamed migrant buried near Belarus border by Polish Tatars

BOHONIKI, Poland (Reuters) – In a grave decorated with branches and surrounded by stones, an unnamed migrant was laid to rest in a Muslim cemetery in north east Poland on Thursday, a recent victim of a migrant crisis on the country’s border with Belarus but not the last. The funeral...
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Ukrainian president says ties to Turkey making army stronger after speaking to Erdogan

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and said bilateral ties had made their armies stronger. Ukraine has bought and deployed Turkish drones in the war against Russian-backed forces in its eastern Donbass region, angering Russia. Russia's subsequent troop movements on Ukraine's borders have sparked concern in the West.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Ready to Support Sanctions on Russian Mercenaries, France Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union agreed on Monday to draft a list of possible sanctions on Russian mercenaries who could be deployed to West Africa's Sahel region, France's foreign minister said. Reuters reported in September that Mali's military junta was in discussions about deploying Russia's Wagner Group in Mali, which...
POLITICS
newyorkcitynews.net

EU will expand sanctions against Belarus, says German foreign minister

Berlin [Germany], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union will expand sanctions on Belarus and individuals and companies involved in transporting illegal migrants there, including sectoral sanctions, Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. "The EU will expand and tighten its sanctions against the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko....
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-EU Close to Deal on New Round of Belarus Sanctions, Diplomats Say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is close to imposing more sanctions on Belarus, targeting some 30 individuals and entities including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia, with approval as early as next week, three EU diplomats said. The EU and NATO accuse President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Pull US forces if Germany pulls nuclear weapons support

If Germany withdraws active support for NATO's nuclear deterrence, the United States should relocate most of the 35,000 U.S. military personnel in Germany to other NATO member states. President Joe Biden is loath to criticize Germany's disinterest in being a reliable ally. Still, the relocation may soon become inevitable. Consider...
MILITARY
