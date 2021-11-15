ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England to consider Qatar protest once World Cup qualification is secured

90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland defender Conor Coady has revealed he and his teammates will discuss how they can use their platform to highlight Qatar's horrendous human rights record after they secure World Cup qualification. The Three Lions need just a point from their game at San Marino to book their place at...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

England World Cup 2022 squad predictions: Examining the players Gareth Southgate might take to Qatar next year

There is still the small matter of actually securing World Cup qualification for England -- four points against Albania and San Marino will do the trick -- but it is never too early to speculate about who Gareth Southgate might have in mind for next year's trip to Qatar. After all England will surely travel to the tournament among its favorites. Semifinalists three years ago in Russia, they went one better at Euro 2020 with a more youthful squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Coady
fourfourtwo.com

Conor Coady expects human rights discussions if England reach Qatar World Cup

Conor Coady insists England will not travel to Qatar next year ignorant of the human rights criticisms surrounding that country’s hosting of the World Cup. Qatar has been heavily condemned by organisations such as Amnesty International over the way migrant workers have been treated during the construction of facilities for the tournament in 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Norwegian#German#Dutch#Lions#The Daily Mail
BBC

San Marino 0-10 England: Harry Kane scores four goals as England secure World Cup place

England hit double figures for the first time since 1964 as they secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with embarrassing ease in San Marino. Harry Kane also racked up the records by scoring four in the first half to go level with Gary Lineker on 48 England goals, additionally setting a new high of 13 for his country in a calendar year as he followed up his hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Albania.
FIFA
chatsports.com

Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe are set to make their full England debuts against San Marino tonight with Gareth Southgate considering a new-look team as he looks to seal World Cup qualification

Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe are set to be handed their full England debuts in San Marino tonight. As reported by Sportsmail on Sunday, the pair were both under serious consideration to start in Serravalle and it is understood the Gunners duo have been given the nod by Gareth Southgate.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket as Kane fires England to Qatar

European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for next year's World Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, ceding top spot in Group C to Switzerland who beat Bulgaria 4-0. The Italians needed to match Switzerland's result to qualify directly but while Roberto Mancini's side could only stutter to a stalemate, the Swiss went on the rampage in Lucerne to book their ticket for Qatar. There they will find England, the team the Italians beat in the Euro 2020 final in July, who clinched their qualification with a rampant Harry Kane bagging four goals in 15 minutes in a 10-0 win in San Marino. "The qualification was earned away in Budapest, in Warsaw, in Albania and I've got to credit all of our players and staff on a really good year," said England manager Gareth Southgate.
FIFA
BBC

England: What are the key issues facing Southgate before the Qatar World Cup?

England manager Gareth Southgate can move preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar through the gears after qualification was confirmed with a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino. Southgate will have a mixture of friendlies against strong opposition and the competitive edge of the Uefa Nations League to finalise his plans for England's first World Cup game a year from now.
SPORTS
World Soccer Talk

Canada’s World Cup Qualification no longer a fantasy

Canada’s World Cup qualification ahead of the 2022 World Cup is long overdue. At the halfway point in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying cycle, the Canadians sit at third, just one point behind the United States and Mexico. The last time Canada earned qualification to the World Cup, just one...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

European World Cup qualifiers wrap: Jorginho misses late penalty as Italy held, England on brink of Qatar spot

Jorginho missed a penalty as Italy were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland, leaving both sides still with a chance of automatic qualification for Qatar from Group C. With 15 points from seven games and the winners going through to the finals, Italy top the group on goal difference ahead of the Swiss, with Northern Ireland third on eight points after they beat Lithuania 1-0.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy