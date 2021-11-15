ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Weekly case update – County COVID stats

By News
sanjuanjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by San Juan County. Since the last update on Friday, Nov. 5, there have been 19 new confirmed or probable cases in San Juan County. Current case count is now 376. Of these 19 new cases, initial investigations indicate that 7 appear to have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals. There...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Union Democrat

Friday COVID-19 update: Tuolumne County adds 26 new cases, Calaveras County adds 46

Tuolumne County added 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, afflicting 19 unvaccinated individuals and seven people who were vaccinated, while Calaveras County had 46 new cases. The jump in daily cases came one day after Tuolumne County tallied six new cases — the county’s lowest daily case total in four months — and Calaveras County had 17 new cases.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Cape May County Herald

This Week: County Reports 121 New Covid Cases, One Death

COURT HOUSE - Cape May County reported one death and 121 new cases this week, it revealed in its weekly Covid update. According to a release from the County Commissioners' office, the county has recorded 12,641 Covid cases during the pandemic. 12,208 of those are now off quarantine. Cape May...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
houstonherald.com

County: 55 more COVID-19 cases in last week

The Texas County Health Department reported on Friday afternoon 55 positive COVID-19 cases in Texas County in the last week. There are 51 isolated at home and two are hospitalized. Of the 1,809 positive cases this year, 101 had been vaccinated. The 2021 death toll stands at 30.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Juan County, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
San Juan County, WA
Government
San Juan County, WA
Health
sanjuanjournal.com

New funding available to support private landowners in forest health and reduce wildfire danger in San Juan County

Submitted by The San Juan Islands Conservation District. The San Juan Islands Conservation District has received funding from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to assist forest landowners in San Juan County with improving forest health and wildfire resiliency. The forest health practices being targeted are based on Best Management Practices (BMPs) from the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) and focus on reducing wildfire fuels, building healthy forest and soil ecosystems that contribute to overall forest health.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Weekly Update: Lewis County COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Increase Amid Broader Decline in Transmission

Lewis County Public Health Director J.P. Anderson updated county commissioners on the state of COVID-19 in the county during a Board of Health meeting Monday. While Washington’s delta variant case numbers are not dropping the way health officials across the state had hoped, Anderson said, they do seem to be decreasing.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Register-Guard

Lane County COVID-19 update, Nov. 8: 35 additional cases reported

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Lane County reported 35 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#San Juan Island#Orcas Island#Thanksgiving
Taos News

COVID-19 update: 55 new cases in Taos County since Saturday, no new deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 3,370 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (Nov. 8), including 55 new cases in Taos County since Saturday. The state also reported 11 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic in New Mexico to 5,124. No new deaths were reported for Taos County, which has recorded 66 deaths related to COVID-19. The most recent death for the county was reported on Thursday (Nov. 4), a man in his 90s who was a resident at Taos Living Center. The state also reported at least one case in the past 28 days at Taos Retirement Village.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
dubuquecounty.org

November 17 Weekly Dubuque County COVID-19 Update

626 New Positive Individuals and 2 Deaths Since Nov. 10. Today's video update includes some "straight talk" about the current pandemic conditions in Dubuque County as we head into the holiday season. Watch the video at https://youtu.be/EfrBLtvYMbQ. DUBUQUE COUNTY CHANGES & TOTALS. (Nov. 10 to Nov. 17) POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS. 626...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
perhamfocus.com

Weekly Update: COVID-19 numbers in and around Otter Tail County

The Minnesota Department of Health added 7,597 COVID-19 reinfections to the totals released Nov. 1. A reinfection occurs when the same person is confirmed to have COVID-19 more than 90 days after their first diagnosed infection. The reinfections occurred over the entire course of the pandemic but weren't annotated in the daily totals before because of a lack of standard case definition, said the MDH.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
machiasnews.com

County COVID-19 update: cases remain elevated, vaccination rate climbs

Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) last week reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, bringing the region’s cumulative total to 2,058 cases since March 2020, and making last week the third highest case count in the same period. Three new hospitalizations are reported, bringing that cumulative total to 65. Two more deaths are reported, bringing that cumulative total to 23.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
az.gov

COVID-19 Work Session Update: County Cases and Trends, Ages 5-11 Now Eligible for Pfizer Vaccine

Children ages five to eleven are now eligible to receive the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to help prevent serious illness and infection of COVID-19. During Friday’s COVID-19 Work-Session update to the Board of Supervisors, Cochise Health & Social Services (CHSS) presented the latest CDC vaccine recommendations and shared an overview of virus cases and trends within the County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Thousands Of Kaiser Employees In California Strike For Second Day

MANTECA (CBS13) – Thousands of Kaiser employees across northern California are walking off the job for the second day in a row. Video shows employees striking outside the Kaiser Medical Center in Manteca — all to show support for hospital engineers who have been on strike for two months, demanding higher pay. “We just want Kaiser to, you know, come to the table and actually try to bargain to come up with a fair contract that’s good for our employees and also safe for our patients,” said E.R. Nurse Tina Reaves. The health care system is taking steps to scale down some non-urgent services like radiology and lab work. It issued a statement Friday that read, in part: “The union insists it receive much more in some cases nearly 2 times more than other union agreements covering Kaiser Permanente employees. We are optimistic that we can resolve the remaining issues with Local 39.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy