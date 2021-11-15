Milan set to announce new and important sponsorship as rebirth under Gazidis continues
Despite his illness, CEO Ivan Gazidis has never stopped working and a new important sponsorship will reportedly soon be announced. MilanNews reports that Gazidis will soon return from New York where he is...
Rocket Mortgage has announced that it will participate as presenting sponsor for the upcoming 2021-22 World Pro Ski Tour (WPST). The mortgage giant, which has sponsored other sporting leagues such as the NFL and PGA TOUR, is now expanding into winter sports. Rocket also said it will bring female professional skiers to the same courses as men skiers, where they will vie for equal podium prize money. Top US Women’s Ski Team alumni and World Cup athletes will participate in the WPST, including two-time Olympian Alice McKennis and Dartmouth All-American Foreste Peterson.
DatChat, Inc. , a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, announced their sponsorship of the Breakfast Club and exclusive “Building Black Biz” interview of DatChat Chief Operating Officer, Dan Zeno. The Breakfast Club is a national syndication by Premiere Networks...
AC Milan should soon announce that they have secured the sponsorship of American beer label Budweiser, according to a report. MilanNews reported earlier in the week that Gazidis will soon return from New York where he is currently undergoing new checks on the throat cancer that he is battling, yet despite this he has been continuing to work on securing new revenue opportunities for the club moving forward.
A new sponsorship deal for women's top-flight football in Scotland is "a historic moment" for the game, according to Scottish Women's Football chair, Vivienne MacLaren. The Scottish Women's Premier League will be backed by Park's Motor Group for the rest of the 2021/22 season. Rangers - who are now a...
A new sponsorship deal for the SWPL is a "signal of ambition", according to the chief executive of Scottish Women's Football, Aileen Campbell. Park's Motor Group will back both SWPL divisions for the 2021-22 season. Campbell explained that the increase in prize money comes at a "critical juncture", with the...
AC Milan have a strong interest in signing talented Las Palmas playmaker Alberto Moleiro and are in talks over a deal, it is claimed. According to the latest from journalist Nicolo Schira, Milan are in talks with the agent of Moleiro, who has a release clause set at €10m. The Rossoneri management – along with his agent – are working to try to reach an agreement at a lower price than his clause.
Reports in Italy are suggesting that Marcelo Brozoviu0107, who has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona, could remain with his current club, Inter Milan, after all. The Croatian midfielder has been with Inter since 2015, but his contract is due to expire over the summer. For that reason, Barcelona have been interested in him. The club does not have a lot of funds and want to make signings when possible for free transfers.
American broadcaster NBC has renewed its television deal with the Premier League in a new six-year agreement worth around £2bn.That figure is almost double what the company, the home of Premier League coverage in the United States since 2013, paid for their current contract back in 2016.The new deal, understood to be worth 2.7billion US dollars, goes some way to offsetting the £2bn Premier League clubs have lost since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.🚨⚽️🇺🇸 NBC Sports extends exclusive Premier League partnership in new six-year deal. Full details ⤵️ #MyPLMorninghttps://t.co/eihqr5WJbe— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 18, 2021Over the next three...
AC Milan are scouting multiple talents in South America and a young Boca Juniors forward has reportedly caught their attention. Fichajes.net writes that Boca Juniors are not going through their best spell on the field as they were knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Conmebol Copa Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro and are far behind their rivals River Plate in the league, but they have used this opportunity to blood in some young talent.
Rafael Leao is ready to extend his contract with AC Milan and snub interest from Manchester City in the process, according to a report. Leao will be called upon again tonight at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to start on the left wing given that Ante Rebic has sustained an injury and has not even been called up for the squad, so the pressure will be on the Portuguese winger again to hopefully be decisive.
2021-11-10 00:28:21 GMT+00:00 - American No. 2 seed Sebastian Korda took advantage of the unique format of the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, rallying from two sets down to defeat eighth-seeded Frenchman Hugo Gaston 3-4 (2), 3-4 (6), 4-0, 4-3 (3), 4-0 in the first day of group play Tuesday in Milan, Italy.
Nicolo Barella has signed a new deal with Inter Milan. Barella has extended his contract with Inter until June 2026. “FC Internazionale Milano is delighted to announce that Nicolo Barella has signed a contract extension with the club. The 24-year-old midfielder's new deal will run until 30 June 2026," Inter's statement reads.
Napoli attacker Matteo Politano admits the weekend clash with Inter Milan is a six-pointer. Napoli top of the table ahead of the defending champions. Politano said, “It will be an important match that will open a cycle of battles until the end of December. “Our goal is always to win.
NBCUniversal has retained rights to the English Premier League, a growing part of its sports offering in the streaming era, agreeing to a six-year rights extension with the sports organization.
Under terms of the new deal, which starts with the 2022-23 season, NBC Sports, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo Deportes will present 380 soccer matches a year through 2028. The league and NBC Sports have been working together since 2013. NBCUniversal likely paid between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion for the contract, according to people familiar with the matter, compared with approximately $1 billion under a previous six-year pact.
Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:. Whilst the January transfer window may still be a few weeks away, Amanda Staveley confirmed today that preparations to strengthen are already underway. Newcastle sit 19th in the table, five points adrift of safety, meaning...
What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
Qatar's investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate's soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after next year's World Cup, experts predict. "Paris Saint-Germain is central to this policy.
