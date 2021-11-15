Milan set to announce new and important sponsorship as rebirth under Gazidis continues

Reports in Italy are suggesting that Marcelo Brozoviu0107, who has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona, could remain with his current club, Inter Milan, after all. The Croatian midfielder has been with Inter since 2015, but his contract is due to expire over the summer. For that reason, Barcelona have been interested in him. The club does not have a lot of funds and want to make signings when possible for free transfers.

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO