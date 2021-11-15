ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Armenian PM accuses Azeri troops of violating border, sacks defence minister

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan’s troops on Monday of violating the border...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president's Crimea comments

KYIV/SOFIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Friday after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the Crimean Peninsula was part of Russia after being annexed from Ukraine in 2014. In a presidential debate ahead of Bulgaria's run-off presidential vote on Sunday Radev said Western sanctions against Moscow...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Israel defence minister’s housekeeper charged with spying

Israel has charged the housekeeper for the country’s defence minister with espionage for offering to spy for hackers reportedly linked to Iran. The man, identified as Omri Goren, reportedly has a criminal record but worked at Benny Gantz’s home as a cleaner and caretaker. His arrest raised questions about the...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
whtc.com

NATO offers further help to allies in Belarus migrant crisis – Stoltenberg

BERLIN (Reuters) – NATO is ready to further support allies affected by the Belarus migrant crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling the situation on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deeply concerning. “We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies,” Stoltenberg told reporters on...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

One hundred UK troops deploy to Belarus as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visits British soldiers in Poland and accuses Russia and Lukshenko of 'attempt to destabilise' Europe with weaponised migrants

Britain will send 100 troops to help Poland build a 'Trump-style' wall at the country's border with Belarus. The Royal Engineers are being deployed amid a crisis at the border to stop migrants from Iraq and Syria entering Europe. Last night Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Belarus had been using...
POLITICS
KEYT

Azerbaijan loses 7 troops in border clashes with Armenia

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry says seven Azerbaijani service members were killed and 10 more were wounded in clashes with Armenia on the border between the two ex-Soviet nations. Armenian officials reported one casualty and said 13 of their troops were captured during Tuesday’s fighting while 24 more have gone missing. The clashes appear to be the worst outbreak of hostilities between the two countries since a six-week war last year over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that killed some 6,600 people. The fighting ceased on Tuesday evening after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke on the phone with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts and urged them to stop.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azeri#Armenian#Defence Minister#Moscow#Reuters#Interfax
The Independent

Polish government films armed Belarusian troops at border

The Polish Ministry of National Defense films Belarusian forces at the border between the two countries. In the clip, armed soldiers line the razor wire fence. "More and more armed functionaries of the Belarusian services are arriving in the Kuźnica region," the Ministry of National Defense said. Thousands of migrants...
POLITICS
Reuters

South Sudan's president sacks finance minister and interior minister

JUBA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked his finance minister and his interior minister, without giving reasons for the changes, state television and his press secretary said late on Friday. Kiir removed Athian Ding Athian from the post of finance minister, replacing him with Agak...
WORLD
Reuters

Mozambique president sacks defence minister

MAPUTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday sacked defence minister Jaime Neto, without giving a reason or announcing a replacement. Neto was responsible for managing the country's response to an Islamist insurgency in the country's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado as part of his role. "The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
Asbarez News

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Meet in Paris

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, met Wednesday in Paris in a meeting attended by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and facilitated by France’s Foreign Yves Le-Drian. “Today in Paris I gathered my counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan to help reduce tensions,” Le Drian...
POLITICS
95.5 FM WIFC

Japan PM Kishida to appoint ex-defence chief human rights aide

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese former defence minister who is in favour of introducing a law to punish foreign violators of human rights is to be appointed the prime minister’s aide on rights, a cabinet official said on Monday. New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said Japan should stand firm...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin accuses West of 'escalating situation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near its borders. He claimed that Western bombers are flying "20 km from our border."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy