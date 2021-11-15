ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 9 year-old Boy injured at the Astroworld Festival has died…

959theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll of the Astroworld crowd surge is...

www.959theriver.com

CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy, Woman Dead, Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a violent crash in Philadelphia’s Olney section Saturday morning that left five others injured, police say. The crash happened on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:10 a.m. Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the outer lanes at a high speed when the operator, a 57-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, and flipped the vehicle into two other cars that were stopped at a red light on Whitaker Avenue.  The 11-year-old boy and 34-year-old woman in the Tahoe were pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials. The 57-year-old driver of the Tahoe was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition. A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were also inside the vehicle. The boy was placed in critical condition, while the girl is in critical but stable condition, according to police. Both people inside a Lexus stopped at the red light were taken to Einstein with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The person inside the other car involved in the crash didn’t suffer any injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
959theriver.com

A Train Accident in Indiana killed two girls and a Mom

From NBC5Chicago, Two girls ages 11 and 13 were among the three family members killed Tuesday morning when a train collided with a vehicle at a northwest Indiana train crossing, according to officials. See the rest of the story, here.
INDIANA STATE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Country Singer Hospitalized Following Speedboat Accident

A beloved country singer is recovering in the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a boating accident. Thagio Costa, the 36-year-old singer known for hits like "JBL Pro Paredão" and "Eu e o Coração," was hospitalized in the Brazilian city of Belém after he was run over by a speedboat at the Furo do Maguari.
ACCIDENTS
Shreveport Magazine

“Two-year-old is defenseless, it’s unfathomable that this could happen to a toddler”, Mother and live-in boyfriend beat her 2-year-old daughter to death

According to the court documents, the 28-year-old mom and her boyfriend were arrested and taken into custody Monday. Prosecutors said both defendants reportedly beat the woman’s 2-year-old daughter to death. The child suffered broken bones, broken rib, fractured skull and brain bleed. The mother and her live-in boyfriend are charged with one count each of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Farmer impaled by forklift’s three-foot-long spike in freak accident

A Cambridgeshire farmer miraculously missed serious damage to his vital organs after he was impaled by a three-foot spike from a forklift. Jonathan Willis was pinned against straw bales on his farm in Wisbech in October last year, when the vehicle rolled towards him. Paramedics from the East Anglian Air...
ACCIDENTS
959theriver.com

Joliet Man Killed in I-55 Weekend Traffic Crash

A 33-year-old Joliet pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash on late Saturday night. It was 11:53pm that a 2006 Silver Buick was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near Milepost 260 in Will County when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, Nicholas J. Metzger, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. All lanes of Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 260 were closed for the traffic crash investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 5:00 a.m.
JOLIET, IL
Denton Record-Chronicle

9-year-old boy injured at Astroworld fest has died

A 9-year-old boy crushed during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston died Sunday, bringing the death toll from the catastrophic concert to 10. Ezra Blount had been watching from his dad’s shoulders as Travis Scott rapped from the elaborate stage, when the crowd surged forward. His father, Treston Blount, struggled for air and lost consciousness, he later recounted in an online fundraiser, and Ezra fell to the ground and was trampled.
HOUSTON, TX
The Week

9-year-old boy trampled at Astroworld festival dies

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was injured at the Astroworld music festival in Houston and later placed on life support, died Sunday, his family announced. In a statement, attorney Ben Crump said the Blount family is "grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family."
HOUSTON, TX

