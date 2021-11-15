The 9 year-old Boy injured at the Astroworld Festival has died…

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a violent crash in Philadelphia’s Olney section Saturday morning that left five others injured, police say. The crash happened on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:10 a.m. Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the outer lanes at a high speed when the operator, a 57-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, and flipped the vehicle into two other cars that were stopped at a red light on Whitaker Avenue. The 11-year-old boy and 34-year-old woman in the Tahoe were pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials. The 57-year-old driver of the Tahoe was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition. A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were also inside the vehicle. The boy was placed in critical condition, while the girl is in critical but stable condition, according to police. Both people inside a Lexus stopped at the red light were taken to Einstein with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The person inside the other car involved in the crash didn’t suffer any injuries.

