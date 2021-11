Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a Covid passport scheme. Ministers will consider on Wednesday what settings will require the pass, with the nation grappling with high levels of community transmission. With the UK's highest Covid rates, Wales extended its Covid pass scheme - which demonstrates people are fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative lateral flow test - to cinemas, theatres and concert halls. Pubs warned that they must not be next, saying it would be "counter-productive and put brewers and pubs in jeopardy". The Welsh government said no decision has been made on extending the scheme to the hospitality industry.

