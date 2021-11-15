ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar after...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Great News#American#Frontier Myanmar#Reuters Staff
whtc.com

Nicaragua decree demoting Vatican ambassador is retaliation for Church comments, say diplomats

ROME (Reuters) – A Nicaraguan presidential decree affecting the Holy See’s ambassador in the Central American country appears to be retaliation for comments made by the local Church leadership criticizing the government’s slide away from democracy, diplomats said on Friday. President Daniel Ortega’s decree this week stripped the Vatican’s ambassador...
RELIGION
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. In his letter requesting a deferral, ambassador Malaya said the Philippine government was investigating the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the drug war.
POLITICS
The Independent

Families say Nicaragua prison conditions deteriorating

Relatives of political figures held prisoner in Nicaragua since a series of arrests ahead of this month's presidential election expressed concern Saturday about the declining health of the inmates and called for their immediate release.The families distributed a statement to reporters complaining the prisoners were subject to isolation, constant interrogations and insufficient food.“My husband has lost 31 pounds since he was captured five months ago," said Deyanira Parrales, wife of former Deputy Foreign Minister Víctor Hugo Tinoco, to The Associated Press. “They don't allow us to give him food and hygiene products are restricted."She said she had last seen...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Rolling Stone

Throat-Stabbing and Tattoo Removal by ‘Flaming Log’: Two White Supremacist Gang Members Convicted in Federal RICO Case

On Thursday, federal authorities announced the conviction of a Texas man and a Missouri man in a federal RICO case against members of Neo-Nazi prison gang the Aryan Circle. The indictment describes crimes attributed to the gang that include murder, stabbings, kidnappings, and burning off one another’s gang tattoos with flaming logs and hot metal pipes. “Today’s verdicts keep two violent white supremacists from wreaking havoc and hate on the streets of America,” said Fred Milanowski, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Houston, in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte

MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms. Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after...
POLITICS
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy