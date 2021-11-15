Tomlinson: Fighting climate change offers trillion-dollar opportunities

For many who had hoped that Glasgow Summit Conference on Climate Change would see some truly meaningful measures to head off the drastic possibilities of failing to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees celsius, the final agreements were far less than hoped. For countries such as China, India, Russia and, yes!, the USA – even with our loud commitments to change – it becomes a pause, allowing a slower approach to clean energy production. (Senator Joe Manchin’s coal brokering company must be delighted.) But, for the greater part of the world’s population, the conference was either ignored or unheard of. Despite the mixed results of the summit it is now even more important that individual cities, counties and states realign their climate action plans to face the threats of global warming, and at the same time prepare for the future in a manner which adapts to the new conditions.

