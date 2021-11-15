ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tomlinson: Fighting climate change offers trillion-dollar opportunities

By Chris Tomlinson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour hundred and fifty private financial firms with $150 trillion in assets under management are creating the largest business opportunity in world history for entrepreneurs and companies with big ideas. Spread out across 45 countries, the biggest names in international finance will make climate-related investment decisions over the next...

Tomlinson: Glasgow climate summit mostly failed, except for one big idea

China, India and Saudi Arabia showed their true colors in the fight to slow climate change at the Glasgow Summit and demonstrated how old-school diplomatic negotiations fail to address the most difficult challenge in human history. That doesn’t mean the United States and Europe should stop setting the example, nor...
Climate change, resilience, $1 trillion infrastructure bill

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a $1 trillion investment that marks one of the largest amounts of money ever spent by the United States government on climate change mitigation and resilience. After previously being passed in the Senate back in August, the bill recently received its final approval from the House in a bipartisan 228-206 vote on November 6. It now heads to President Biden’s desk for approval. The bipartisan support shows a move toward climate change adaptation after a year of climate disasters. Just last year, there were 22 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in the United States. Previously, the record had stood at 16 events in 2017 and 2011. In any case, the 2,702-page bill is certainly a lengthy read, but here are just some of the highlights to look forward to.
Foundations commit billions to fight climate change

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, which was postponed a year because of COVID-19, has promoted a series of announcements from foundations and individuals attempting to pour money into efforts to fight climate change, an area many think philanthropy has neglected. As policymakers from around the world gathered in Glasgow...
The Latest: Obama: US needs unity to fight climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. GLASGOW — Former U.S. President Barack Obama says he believes that President Biden’s climate package will be “historic” and he welcomed the efforts of all U.S. politicians, Democrats and Republicans, in working toward slowing down global warming.
At COP26 talks, 45 nations pledge to overhaul farming in climate change fight

GLASGOW, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forty-five nations will pledge on Saturday to step up protection of nature and overhaul farming to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the British hosts of the COP26 U.N. climate summit said. With a rising world population, an official statement issued in Glasgow said it...
How WeHo can fight climate change

For many who had hoped that Glasgow Summit Conference on Climate Change would see some truly meaningful measures to head off the drastic possibilities of failing to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees celsius, the final agreements were far less than hoped. For countries such as China, India, Russia and, yes!, the USA – even with our loud commitments to change – it becomes a pause, allowing a slower approach to clean energy production. (Senator Joe Manchin’s coal brokering company must be delighted.) But, for the greater part of the world’s population, the conference was either ignored or unheard of. Despite the mixed results of the summit it is now even more important that individual cities, counties and states realign their climate action plans to face the threats of global warming, and at the same time prepare for the future in a manner which adapts to the new conditions.
Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
Hop26: Australian brewers fight climate change by feeding carbon to algae

Australian beer makers have brewed up a novel way to fight climate change by capturing the carbon dioxide produced by fermenting hops and feeding it to micro-algae.The carbon emitted by fermenting hops to make a six-pack of beer can take a tree two days to absorb, experts say.To tackle that problem, the founders of Young Henrys Brewery in Sydney teamed up with scientists from the city’s University of Technology to set up two "bioreactors" filled with trillions of the tiny organisms.Inside the two 400-litre (105.6-gallon) bioreactors at the company’s brewery in Sydney, the algae absorb the carbon, then reproduce...
America's Nuclear Power Sector is Getting a $6 Billion Bailout

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The American nuclear energy industry has been trying to overcome negative stereotypes since the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania had a partial meltdown in 1979 — but has only been falling out of favor in those 40+ years.
