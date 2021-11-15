WVa student assessments provided by video in new pilot

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new law that states all schools must identify staff for a threat assessment team and have a set threat assessment procedure in place as of Feb. 2020. The purpose of these teams is to have a set group of trained staff who are responsible for assessing threats made against the school or individual students or staff. The team must include a school psychologist, an administrator, a teacher, a school counselor, and a school social worker. In addition, one law enforcement official must be included.

