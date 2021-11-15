ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

WVa student assessments provided by video in new pilot

Argus Press
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education is trying a new method of providing student assessment reports to families. The department is conducting a statewide...

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Pilot program teaches Valpo students to fly

VALPARAISO — Four Valparaiso High School students are getting ready to fly the coop with the aid of flight instruction that began this year. The coursework should help them soar above their peers — perhaps literally — when they go on to college or a career in aviation following high school graduation.
VALPARAISO, IN
WILX-TV

School Rule: Esports providing new opportunities for students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, video gaming is changing the way kids think about school and their futures. That’s why Dan Thrower, a teacher at the Great Lakes Learning Academy, decided to start his school’s very own esports program. “It works much like any other athletic event at a...
EAST LANSING, MI
qchron.com

Parents continue bashing new school assessment tool

Parent leaders and advocacy groups are calling on the Department of Education to halt a new social and emotional screening test in NYC public schools, calling it “invasive” and raising concerns over privacy, security and transparency. The city has begun rolling out the Devereux Students Strengths Assessment, or DESSA, for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prospectusnews.com

CobraVenture provides opportunities for business-minded students

If you have ever thought of starting a business but have don’t know where to start, CobraVenture may be the extracurricular for you. CobraVenture is a comprehensive program that teaches the fundamentals of business to Parkland students. CobraVenture is an opportunity to learn, network, and potentially win up to $3,000 to get your business off the ground.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
University at Buffalo Reporter

New program aims to provide financial coaching to UB students

Paying for college can be one of the greatest stressors in a student’s life. A recent survey of 25,000 students showed 65% worried about the cost of their education; a quarter of those were unsure how they would pay for their next semester. After looking at this data, provided by...
BUFFALO, NY
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County goes virtual for student assessment scores

MARSHALL CO W.Va. (WTRF) Marshall County is one of the schools taking part in a new program to monitor how students are doing.  The West Virginia Department of Education is conducting the statewide student data assessment. But now paper is out and video is in.  The students will be receiving their assessment videos in the coming weeks.   Marshall County Schools provides each K-12 […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

2021 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment results mixed for Tupelo, Lee county students

TUPELO • Tupelo kindergarten students performed slightly better than students statewide on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, while Lee County students fared slightly worse. The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the Fall 2021 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment results last week, and of the 33,265 kindergarten students tested, only 31.8% scored kindergarten-ready...
TUPELO, MS
Lantern

Learning communities provide students with connections and growth

From visual arts to global business, first- and second-year students are offered a variety of learning communities to grow in their interests, careers and friendships. According to the University Housing website, a learning community is “a group of students who live together on a residence hall floor with common major, career and/or personal interests.”
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Spanish
evanstonnow.com

More D65 students assessed for suicide risk

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 says the number of students given a suicide risk assessment last month more than doubled over the same period before the coronvairus pandemic. Anna Marie Candelario, the district’s director of special services, told the Board of Education on Monday night that 35 students were referred for...
EVANSTON, IL
tucsonpost.com

Assessing Blame for Deaths of Indian Boarding School Students

WASHINGTON - Editor's note: This report reveals information about illness and death in federal Indian boarding schools that some readers could find triggering or upsetting. Discretion to sensitive groups is advised. On June 16, 1913, Pauline Peazzoni, a 13-year-old Maidu girl from the Sierra Nevada of Northern California, lost her...
EDUCATION
meteamedia.org

Threat assessment team is created to protect staff and students

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new law that states all schools must identify staff for a threat assessment team and have a set threat assessment procedure in place as of Feb. 2020. The purpose of these teams is to have a set group of trained staff who are responsible for assessing threats made against the school or individual students or staff. The team must include a school psychologist, an administrator, a teacher, a school counselor, and a school social worker. In addition, one law enforcement official must be included.
AURORA, IL
WHSV

Local organization provides clothing to students in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather gets colder in the Valley, a local group is offering support to students in need. The Green Hanger Project provides age-appropriate clothing and personal care products for middle and high school students. Founded in 2013, the project aims to help teens combat bullying based on wardrobe accessibility.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

Charlotte will pilot new testing program

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching a new COVID-19 testing program for schools, and it’s kicking off in Charlotte. Charlotte is the state’s first pilot school district for “MI Backpack Home Tests.”. The program gives take-home COVID-19 test kits to students, parents, and teachers as a means...
CHARLOTTE, MI
okstate.edu

OSU App Center provides launch point for students

Media Contact: Kimberly Mullins | Communications Coordinator | 405-744-3546 | ​kim.mullins@okstate.edu. In a quiet corner of the Henry Bellmon Research Center on Oklahoma State University’s main campus resides the App Center. It is a place where OSU students learn mobile app design and development in real-world scenarios. It also offers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
New Britain Herald

Beyond School Walls provides mentorship to students at New Britain's Lincoln Elementary School

BERLIN - Through a partnership with Nutmeg Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Lincoln Elementary School in New Britain, Comcast employees are giving back to the community. The company’s Western New England Headquarters are located in Berlin, and that’s where young students used to meet up with their mentors through Comcast’s Beyond School Walls program. Since covid-19 shut down schools last year and continues to falter in-person gatherings, the youth and their Big Brothers and Sisters meet virtually over Zoom.
Herald and News

Head Start partners to provide wellness checks for students

On Monday Nov. 15 Klamath Health Partnership team of Jonathan Neal, Janelle Neal and Winter Smith came to Klamath Family Head Start to provide Health Wellness Exams for Head Start children that may or may not have Medical Home. All children are asked to have physical and dental exams when...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy