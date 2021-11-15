ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

India’s Assam Eviction Drive Heightens Insecurities of State’s Muslim Population

By Anjana Pasricha
Voice of America
MUMBAI — An eviction drive in India’s northeastern state of Assam of residents living on government-owned land has heightened insecurities among the state’s Muslim population according to rights activists. The evictions being carried out in the remote state came into national spotlight after two people were killed in September...

bulletin-news.com

India’s Modi Agrees to Repeal Farm Laws After Long-Term Protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday that he will abolish the unpopular agriculture regulations that provoked prolonged demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers and posed a major challenge to his administration. Farmers, who make up one of India’s most powerful voting blocs, have been camping out on...
INDIA
Telegraph

Doctors scramble to control Zika outbreak in India’s most populous state

Doctors in India’s most populous state are scrambling to control an outbreak of a mosquito-borne disease that has been linked to birth defects. More than 120 people have tested positive for Zika in the last three weeks in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh – this is the first time the virus has been detected in the state. However, the actual number of infections is likely to be much higher as in most cases the virus only causes a mild fever and is often mistaken for flu. But in 10 per cent of cases it can be fatal, causing muscle paralysis and weakness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Indian PM Modi backs down in year-long protest standoff with farmers: Controversial agricultural laws will be repealed

New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced suddenly on Friday that his government would repeal three controversial farm laws that have seen hundreds of thousands of farmers stage year-long protests in the country. The government had refused to budge for months, insisting the three laws passed by the parliament in September last year would help deregulate the country's agriculture sector by allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to private players at a market price.
AGRICULTURE
Narendra Modi
Voice of America

Indian Farmers Win Significant Victory as Modi Promises to Repeal Contentious Farm Laws

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday his government will scrap three controversial farm laws that prompted the biggest protest against his government since he took power seven years ago and emerged as a significant political challenge. Modi’s unexpected announcement in a televised address to the nation...
INDIA
AFP

The radicals behind Pakistan's anti-France protests

They have terrorised religious minorities, incited riots against France, and mobilised thousands of fanatical supporters who have paralysed Pakistan with violent protests at a moment's notice. In just five years the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) -- whose leader, Saad Rizvi, was released from detention on Thursday -- has seen its reach explode in Pakistan, opening a new chapter in the country's deadly confrontation with extremism. The party, also known as the Movement at the Service of the Prophet, launched a campaign against France after Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo last year republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims. But the TLP first began making headlines in 2016, when they protested the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who assassinated the governor of Punjab over his stance on blasphemy, a massively inflammatory charge punishable by death in Pakistan.
PROTESTS
AFP

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

The scent of flowers and perfume hangs in the air as thousands of Sikhs from India were welcomed to Pakistan on Friday for one of the world's biggest birthday celebrations: the 552nd birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak. The festivities were taking place at the shrine to the founder of the Sikh religion in Nankana Sahib, the Pakistani city where he was born in 1469. The emotion is heightened this year, as devotees from Pakistan's arch-rival India were unable to cross the border in 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions. "I have goosebumps, I can't explain how I'm feeling," Darshan Singh, a 70-year-old farmer from India, tells AFP.
SOCIETY
#Assam#Government Of India#Indian#Hindu#Bharatiya Janata Party#Muslims#Voa
The Independent

India withdraws three controversial farm laws after more than a year of protest, announces Narendra Modi

India will be repealing its three hugely controversial farm laws by the end of this month, more than a year after the start of widespread protests against them, announced prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The laws led tens of thousands of protesters to march on the capital Delhi last November, beginning a sit-in protest that has caused huge physical disruption, blocked the government’s legislative agenda and led to the deaths of hundreds of farmers. In an address to the nation on Friday morning, Mr Modi said: “We tried our best to explain to farmers. We were even ready to...
AGRICULTURE
NPR

Half Of Afghanistan's Population Faces Acute Food Insecurity. Here's Why.

Afghanistan is facing its worst drought in decades, but that's not the only reason it is on the verge of a hunger crisis. After the Taliban took over, much of the country's international development aid was suspended, and the United States froze $9.5 billion in Afghan government assets. The economy has plummeted.
WORLD
The Independent

Iran’s population push raises fears for women’s health and rights

For a decade, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has been agitating to eliminate the country’s family planning laws and limited access to contraceptives for women – all in hopes of reversing declining birth rates. Now, backed by hardliners dominating all branches of the national government, Mr Khamenei appears to be...
WORLD
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Evictions
India
Society
Jobs
Mumbai
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Woman in Rural Pakistan Turns Heads With Bicycle Lessons for Girls

For girls in Pakistan getting an education can be more difficult because schools are often located far from home. VOA’s Muhammad Saqib brings us the story of a teacher who is trying to help her students solve that problem. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Anniversary of peace deals in Nepal and Colombia: Views on female ex-soldiers need to be challenged

November sees the anniversary of two peace deals — on Nov. 21, Nepal’s agreement reaches its 15th anniversary and on Nov. 24, Colombia commemorates its fifth anniversary of the La Havana Peace Deal. In both armed conflicts, women actively participated in combatant roles, challenging gender norms. But what are female ex-combatants experiences when they return to civilian society? The number of women joining armed groups has grown significantly recently. Research shows that some of the armed groups’ ideologies (egalitarian, liberation, equality and justice) resonate with women’s personal aspirations, motivating them to participate. In leftist insurgencies, women are often offered critical...
UNITED NATIONS

