Love them or hate them, outdoor dining patios are continuing to spark controversy among New Yorkers. Bushwick Daily reports that Bushwick’s community board has come out firmly against the prospect of permanent outdoor dining — a measure that Mayor Bill de Blasio supports, and the city is trying to implement — without vast changes to the way that the current program is run. Members of the board said that many issues still needed to be addressed, including sanitary problems and the lack of street parking space due to the patios. Bushwick’s community board also voted unanimously against an amendment to the program that would lift certain geographic restrictions on where patios can be located in NYC. Across the city, 29 of 51 community boards voted against the amendment, according to Bushwick Daily.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO