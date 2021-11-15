Preschool focuses on cultural integration

Brie Handgraaf

Rein Barnes recently opened the Magic Carpet Academy, a preschool curriculum for ages 1-5 with a focus on international cultures.

Wilson parents have a new option when it comes to teaching and caring for kids ages 1-5.

After a decade teaching at the Sallie B. Howard School of Arts and Science, Rein Barnes branched out on her own to open the Magic Carpet Academy at 2302 Cedar Run Place near the Shoppes at Brentwood.

“We called it an academy because we wanted to focus more on the structured curriculum in preschool,” Barnes said. “My after-school program, Sipnayan Math Center, is for grades 3-5. I’ve taught middle school and high school, but I believe that focusing on the preschool sets the foundation for higher learning. Everything starts with early education.”

The Filipino woman initially worked as a visiting international faculty member in Henderson in 2007, but relocated to Wilson in 2011. She said kids in bigger cities have easier access to different cultures and opportunities, but she wants to bring that experience to Wilson.

“I know that there are a lot of good day cares here, but I’m offering something different,” Barnes said. “I know that it is not really a typical preschool because we’re focused more on cultural integration and diversity.”

The Magic Carpet Academy currently has four staff members, but Barnes said she plans to hire additional personnel as more students are enrolled at the facility, which has capacity for 125 kids. Visit www.magiccarpetacademy.com/ to learn more.

EXTRA! EXTRA!

The North Carolina Regional Multiple Listing Service recently expanded to cover 47% of the state with the addition of the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors. The group represents nearly 10,800 Realtors and appraisers in 389 cities and 41 counties, including the Wilson, Rocky Mount, Goldsboro, Johnston County and Coastal Plains boards of Realtors.

“This new cooperation reduces the costs and headaches of belonging to multiple MLSs for more N.C. Realtors and appraisers,” CEO Daniel Jones said in a news release.

