Paul McCartney says ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary changed his perception of their split

By Damian Jones
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney has admitted that Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary has changed his perception of their split. The three part film, which is coming to Disney+ later this month, focuses on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and showcases their final concert as a...

