Protests

Kalani Pickhart on Writing the Complexities of the 2013 Ukrainian Protests

Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated...

lithub.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Ukrainian President Signs 'Anti-Oligarch Law'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed into law a bill intended to curb the political influence of the country's oligarchs. Zelenskiy signed the so-called anti-oligarch legislation on November 5, saying it would ensure the interests of society are served rather than that of a narrow elite of the rich and powerful.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Ukrainian Soldier Killed in Separatist Attack

Ukraine said Friday that one of its soldiers had been killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop build-up near Ukraine. Kiev's army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean...
MILITARY
lareviewofbooks.org

Love in Times of Terror: A Conversation with Kalani Pickhart

IN 1966, THE CZECH PHILOSOPHER Karel Kosík argued that a person is historical in two senses: “[H]e is always the actual product of history and simultaneously the potential maker of history.” At the heart of Kalani Pickhart’s ambitious debut novel, I Will Die in a Foreign Land, released in October by Two Dollar Radio, are four revolutionaries who don’t so much comment on this simultaneity as embody it. The novel follows Katya, Misha, Slava, and Aleksandr Ivanovich through Ukraine’s Euromaidan revolution, which overthrew the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, and into the subsequent (and ongoing) proxy war with Russia in the Donbas region. Amid the terrors of revolution and war, these four lives become intricately entangled, with paths of revelation connecting them to one another and to the Ukrainian, Soviet, and post-Soviet histories that inform their present choices.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Putin accuses West of 'escalating situation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near its borders. He claimed that Western bombers are flying "20 km from our border."
POLITICS
CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
POLITICS
Literary Hub

A Close Reading of the QAnon Shaman’s Conspiracy Manifesto

The “QAnon shaman”—Jacob Chansley, the tattooed dude having an Excellent Adventure in Mike Pence’s Senate chair on January 6—put a photogenic face on the insurrection, and on Trump’s Idiocracy. Barechested, covered in neo-pagan tattoos, brandishing a spear, and sporting a fur headdress with horns, Chansley was catnip to media outlets. Was he a Burning Man bro gone MAGA? Adam Ant on ayahuasca? Or, as one YouTube wag put it, what you get “when you throw a Republican, a ton of shrooms and MDMA, a scratched DVD of Vikings Season 1, and a sweaty yoga mat into a boiling pot”?
U.S. POLITICS
nybooks.com

Nazis on the Run

David Motadel is an Associate Professor of History at the London School of Economics. He is the author of Islam and Nazi Germany’s War, which was awarded the Fraenkel Prize.  (December 2021)
WORLD
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS

