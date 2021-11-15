Kalani Pickhart on Writing the Complexities of the 2013 Ukrainian Protests

IN 1966, THE CZECH PHILOSOPHER Karel Kosík argued that a person is historical in two senses: “[H]e is always the actual product of history and simultaneously the potential maker of history.” At the heart of Kalani Pickhart’s ambitious debut novel, I Will Die in a Foreign Land, released in October by Two Dollar Radio, are four revolutionaries who don’t so much comment on this simultaneity as embody it. The novel follows Katya, Misha, Slava, and Aleksandr Ivanovich through Ukraine’s Euromaidan revolution, which overthrew the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, and into the subsequent (and ongoing) proxy war with Russia in the Donbas region. Amid the terrors of revolution and war, these four lives become intricately entangled, with paths of revelation connecting them to one another and to the Ukrainian, Soviet, and post-Soviet histories that inform their present choices.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO