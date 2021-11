Veterans Day is about thanking the men and women who have served in the military so, among all other veterans, I’ll thank my dad. I never heard war stories when I was growing up, even though my dad served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He never talked about the almost 400,000 Americans who died in that war or the nearly 5 million total fatalities. Years later, he would talk about it as the ‘Forgotten War’ that few people ever mention. You hear about the World Wars and Vietnam, but Korea is often overlooked.

