Remembering the Iconic Visuals and Creative Process of Spike Lee’s School Daze

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade.
Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties.
Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
