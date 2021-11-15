ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Remembering the Iconic Visuals and Creative Process of Spike Lee’s School Daze

By Spike Lee
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1988, Spike Lee released School Daze. Written and directed by Lee, the film centers on Dap Dunlap (Laurence Fishburne), a student and activist at the fictional HBCU Mission College. Dap hopes that he can one day convince the...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Will Smith’s Rapping, Reading, Spoken-Word Book Tour: The Brooklyn Stop Had It All, Including Spike Lee

Will Smith started the night rapping — then settled in next to Spike Lee as a Hollywood star and now an author. Whatever he did onstage, the multi-talented actor was cheered by adoring fans in the filled-to-capacity 3,000-seat historic Kings Theatre, a grandly restored former 1929 movie palace-turned-performance space in the heart of Brooklyn. This was a book event unlike most to promote his new autobiography Will. Copies piled high on tables were included with a ticket. Will was written over three years with Mark Manson after Smith said he’d reached a pinnacle of success and was ready to “give back.”...
CELEBRITIES
lasentinel.net

“SPIKE” by Spike Lee – A Master Piece by a Man That Puts in Da Werk!

When I received my review copy of “SPIKE” by Spike Lee it took me a full day before I broke the plastic on the gorgeous table book. Maybe it was the bright color or the weight of the book that made me pause. When I finally cracked open the pages, before I pushed into the full experience, a voice in my head said: ‘turn to the back” and this is what it says:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Spike Lee
Vogue

“Creativity Is One Of The Greatest Forms Of Self-Expression”: Sarah Burton On Alexander McQueen’s New Art School Initiative

When Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton heard arts funding cuts meant creative subjects were being axed from school syllabuses, she knew she had to step in. Team McQueen has united with A Team Arts Education, a community youth arts organisation in London’s Tower Hamlets – which has the highest rates of child poverty in the UK – to create spaces to let young people’s imaginations run wild.
VISUAL ART
IndieWire

Martin Scorsese to Direct Jonah Hill as Jerry Garcia in Grateful Dead Movie at Apple

Martin Scorsese has found his next movie for Apple: A biographical drama about the iconic rock band the Grateful Dead in which Jonah Hill will star as frontman and counterculture icon Jerry Garcia. Deadline first reported the project. The movie will reunite Scorsese and Hill, who last teamed for the director’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Hill earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to the movie. According to Deadline: “Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who have received rave reviews for penning ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment,’ are writing the script with Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment joining Hill and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Mitchell vs. Machines,’ ‘Belle’ and ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Filmmakers Tackled Tech, AI in Their Films

This year, three animated movies aim to talk to children and adults about the progress (and perils) exhibited by AI, social media and the internet — and the filmmakers all agree that animation is an ideal medium with which to translate these ideas into something visual. “You get to invent everything,” says Michael Rianda, writer-director of The Mitchells vs. the Machines. “And because you have so much control, you can really caricature things in a way that you can’t in real life.” Netflix’s Mitchells — produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Sony Pictures Animation — features a robot apocalypse led...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Process#Hbcu Mission College#Chronicle Chroma 2021
Daily Mail

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved my life': Will Smith reveals he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer to launch his acting career after he was left 'broke' from huge tax evasion bill

He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Movies
International Business Times

Diane Keaton Thought Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Is Leonardo DiCaprio As She Talked About ‘Male Beauty’

Diane Keaton hilariously mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe for Leonardo DiCaprio as she talked about male beauty on her social media page earlier this week. The 75-year-old actress was reacting to a slideshow of Hollywood heartthrobs on her Instagram page Monday. With a voice commentary, Keaton gushed over the "male beauty" of each celebrity in the gallery, starting with a snap of one whom she thought was “Titanic” star DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Slate

Netflix’s Power of the Dog Is One of the Best Movies of 2021

The New Zealand-born auteur Jane Campion has to be counted among the most literary of all working filmmakers. Of the eight features she has written and directed over the course of her nearly four-decade career, half have been adaptations of books: An Angel at my Table, The Portrait of a Lady, In the Cut, and now The Power of the Dog, based on a long-neglected 1967 novel by the American Western writer Thomas Savage. Two of the eight have been biopics about individual authors. Not all Campion scripts are wordy—the spare, elliptical dialogue in The Power of the Dog is anything but—but a Campion film tends to have a compactness of story and density of observation that makes it unfold like a novel.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy