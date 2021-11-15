ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Belarus denies engineering migrant crisis as EU strikes a tough tone on sanctions

By Elliot Smith, @ElliotSmithCNBC
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of migrants, many from Syria, Yemen and Iraq, have been gathered at the border in freezing temperatures for several weeks. Belarus has been accused of allowing the crisis to escalate in a bid to undermine EU security and in retaliation to the bloc's backing of the country's opposition, an allegation...

www.cnbc.com

