Penn State’s Pattee and Paterno libraries are adjusting their hours over the next few weeks as students head to break and get ready for final exams. From Sunday, December 5 to Friday, December 17, Pattee and Paterno will open at 7:45 a.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends. They’ll close at 2 a.m. on weeknights and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO