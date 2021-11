Elevating the binance smart chain nft space, Visionft token is going into presell on November 8th. This is an investors opportunity to invest into the project prior to the contract going live to the public. It is where millionaires are made with small investment amounts. Taking the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) buying and selling experience to a new level, Visionft Token is creating a virtual art gallery for your NFT’s. The core team is building a “world” for investors to interact in, available on your desktop, mobile, and in VR. Staring at a digital picture on your mobile or computer screen will be a fad of the past. Welcome to the Visionft gallery where you can virtually walk through and find NFT’s displayed all around you. NFT artists can park their collections in specially designed art rooms that allow visitors to visit and purchase. Visionft token aspires to reimagine how investors, buy, sell, and view their NFT’s.

